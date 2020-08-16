SARA Pakistan’ Energy policy set to unveil! You may be wondering what is S.A.R.A (Sustainable, Affordable, Responsible, Available) The key features are as follows; 1- All LNG terminals will be privatised 2- Anyone can import LNG and government will charge rent to transport gas through its pipeline 3- This is to break monopoly of existing LNG companies and price competitiveness 4- Euro 5 petrol only can be allowed to import from September 1st 5- Euro 5 Diesel only allowed to import from January 1st 6- Refineries will be allowed to produce Euro 2 till up-gradation 7- Refineries will be given incentives to upgrade 8- Massive auction of oil blocks. 20 blocks auction in September 9- Another 20 blocks to be auction next year 10- LPG policy will be released in next 10-15 days. To make fuel cheap and competitive The government has decided to make energy market competitive and import dependence lower. Exciting time ahead. Stay tune with energy sector investments.