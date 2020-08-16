/ Register

  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

SARA Pakistan’ Energy policy set to unveil!

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by ghazi52, Aug 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM.

    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    SARA Pakistan’ Energy policy set to unveil!

    You may be wondering what is S.A.R.A (Sustainable, Affordable, Responsible, Available)



    The key features are as follows;

    1- All LNG terminals will be privatised

    2- Anyone can import LNG and government will charge rent to transport gas through its pipeline

    3- This is to break monopoly of existing LNG companies and price competitiveness

    4- Euro 5 petrol only can be allowed to import from September 1st

    5- Euro 5 Diesel only allowed to import from January 1st

    6- Refineries will be allowed to produce Euro 2 till up-gradation

    7- Refineries will be given incentives to upgrade

    8- Massive auction of oil blocks. 20 blocks auction in September

    9- Another 20 blocks to be auction next year

    10- LPG policy will be released in next 10-15 days. To make fuel cheap and competitive

    The government has decided to make energy market competitive and import dependence lower. Exciting time ahead. Stay tune with energy sector investments.




    [​IMG]
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    I am glad that Euro5 fuel is being imported. I got really unwell last year because of the diesel exhaust fume in Pakistan.
     
    Muhammad Omar

    Muhammad Omar ELITE MEMBER

    But PSO already started the import of Euro 5 Petrol
     
    Tamiyah

    Tamiyah FULL MEMBER

    What benefit does Euro 5 brings?
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    do you like smog? I hope not. the biggest reason for it is the low grade fuel vehicles burn.
     
