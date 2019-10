So lately i watched a few sar-e-aam episodes and i am feeling really dejected and angry. I am fast losing faith in my countrymen and my hopes of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan are being dashed. I seriously can't believe that people can be so greedy and the blatant lies that come out of peoples mouth is frustrating to say the least.I get specially angry when people with big beards and recite Allah and his messenger's name while lying shamelessly. These are the people that are supposed to be the trustworthy ones but just for some petty extra cash people are willing feed their fellow humans haram and filthy food. Are willing to defraud vulnerable people or take advantage of their position of power to blackmail and ruin innocent people's lives. To top it up the people whos job is to prevent this from happening are actually found supporting it.This is Islamic republic of Pakistan but the people are as far away from Islam as pork is from being halal. How can anyone fix this country?