SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind tenders resignation

ejaz007

ejaz007

Jul 25, 2007
SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind tenders resignation

Rind says he has sent his resignation to PM Imran Khan two days ago


By Our Correspondent
March 03, 2022



SAPM Rind complains of being ignored by the federal ministers on the matters pertaining to the issues of Balochistan. -The News/File



SAPM Rind complains of being ignored by the federal ministers on the matters pertaining to the issues of Balochistan. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday tendered his resignation, saying the decision is final.

Speaking in a Geo News programme, Rind, who also heads the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chapter Balochistan, explained that previously, he had taken back his resignation on assurances held out to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The veteran PTI leader, who is also the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, said he had sent his resignation to the prime minister two days ago, as the federal ministers had never contacted him on the matters pertaining to the issues of province.

Moreover, he contended that the ministers had also never bothered to invite him to any meeting regarding Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is taking steps for the development of Balochistan on a priority basis. “Balochistan’s talented manpower is a valuable asset of the country,” the PM said while talking to SAPM and MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, who called on him.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of IDPs in Balochistan and their return to their homes. Apart from this, progress on ongoing development projects in Balochistan was also discussed in the meeting.

Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
The question is what Balochistan is giving to Pakistan?
Least taxes amount all provinces?
Development requires money and that money comes from tax.
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

Mar 2, 2022
SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind tenders resignation​

Rind says he has sent his resignation to PM Imran Khan two days ago​


By Our Correspondent
March 03, 2022



SAPM Rind complains of being ignored by the federal ministers on the matters pertaining to the issues of Balochistan. -The News/File



SAPM Rind complains of being ignored by the federal ministers on the matters pertaining to the issues of Balochistan. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday tendered his resignation, saying the decision is final.

Speaking in a Geo News programme, Rind, who also heads the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chapter Balochistan, explained that previously, he had taken back his resignation on assurances held out to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The veteran PTI leader, who is also the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, said he had sent his resignation to the prime minister two days ago, as the federal ministers had never contacted him on the matters pertaining to the issues of province.

Moreover, he contended that the ministers had also never bothered to invite him to any meeting regarding Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is taking steps for the development of Balochistan on a priority basis. “Balochistan’s talented manpower is a valuable asset of the country,” the PM said while talking to SAPM and MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, who called on him.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of IDPs in Balochistan and their return to their homes. Apart from this, progress on ongoing development projects in Balochistan was also discussed in the meeting.

SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday tendered his...
I think this sardar didn't get enough money to fill his belly with fire from jahanam.

Iran ne corrupt Balochio ko kheench k police state mein tight rakha hua hai.

Just watch wide lens by Abrars videos of Iranian Balochistan
 
P

pakpride00090

Feb 28, 2019
Madni Bappa said:
Their Balochistan is much better developed. They all speak Persian and looks like they are living like normal citizens under Iran mullah regime
Gand mein danda dalegi iranian state agar ziada independence ka shok howa iranian balochon ko.

Yahan par tou punjabiyon our urdu bol ne walon ke liye no go state banai howi hai
 

