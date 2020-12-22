SAPM Offers a Solution to End Corruption in Pakistan

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, has recommended the death penalty for corruption, which he believes is the only way to eliminate the evil from the country.

“Ending corruption from the country is the mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and the incumbent government is following a zero-tolerance policy in this connection. The elimination of white-collar crimes takes time,” the SAPM declared. Click to expand...

