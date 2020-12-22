What's new

SAPM Offers a Solution to End Corruption in Pakistan

SAPM Offers a Solution to End Corruption in Pakistan

Posted 3 seconds ago by Raza Rizvi

malik-amir-dogar.jpg


The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, has recommended the death penalty for corruption, which he believes is the only way to eliminate the evil from the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Ending corruption from the country is the mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and the incumbent government is following a zero-tolerance policy in this connection. The elimination of white-collar crimes takes time,” the SAPM declared.
He said that the government is aware of the issue of inflation as it is a big challenge, and added that practical measures are afoot to control it.


The PM’s aide hoped that Pakistan will soon be free of the coronavirus pandemic and that the next two years will bring prosperity to the country.


South Punjab


The SAPM revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to lay the foundation stone of the South Punjab secretariat in Multan.



He criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying the party had intended to make southern Punjab a separate province.


“A two-thirds majority is required for setting up a new province,” he stated.


Reflecting on the development projects in the pipeline, Dogar said that besides the construction of new educational institutes, the Mother and Child Hospital would be built at Ghala Godaam Chowk near the new pavilions at Qasim Bagh Cricket stadium.


“Roads will be widened to resolve the traffic problem,” he said.


The SAPM remarked that sewerage and the supply of clean drinking are two major issues in the city that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is working on.


SAPM Offers a Solution to End Corruption in Pakistan

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, has recommended the death penalty for
Fully support this. Death penalty for corruption is the only way to get rid of it from this country.
 
Flight of falcon said:
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





