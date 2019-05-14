SAPM NHS Zafar Mirza and Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus Resign

This is what happens when you have a hybrid state model. The establishment wants to control everything and get involved in everything. This government model is the worst system people can ask for. All the deserving technocratic people are leaving who could've done wonders for us. On the other hand were seeing more army personnel on civilian positions. This Bajwa and IK duo will wreck havoc in near future. Mass censorships, abducting journalist and them lying about it. Banning games and introducing Islam protection laws. What the fuckin hell is going on in this country. Misaligned priorities. Karachi has literally sunk and economy is in doldrums but they're busy introducing Islam protection laws. Zinda bhago sarai bahir is mulk sai