SAPM NHS Zafar Mirza and Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus Resign

Weak PM can't even keep his team together. This was to be expected though - he showed weakness from day 1 when he let Atif Mian resign. In fact he showed weakness even before then when he let PTM get 2 seats by stepping aside.
 
313ghazi said:
Weak PM can't even keep his team together. This was to be expected though - he showed weakness from day 1 when he let Atif Mian resign. In fact he showed weakness even before then when he let PTM get 2 seats by stepping aside.
We let a nobel prize winner go to yeh to bohot choti positions hain. Very disappointed and upset with this decision.
 
Incompetent Usman Buzdar survives, Amir Liaquat resignation is rejected but the skilled and acomplished ones are let go. Excellent move
 
She left Google for this position in Pakistan. Sounds crazy. Question is why she left this job in Pakistan? World knows that in Pakistan,you can make lots of money on higher posts. Check their bank balance. Don't allow these people to leave country. Accountability is necessary.it doesn't matter where they work previously. Check bank balance. People sitting at higher posts are eating pakistan silently. They usually left pakistan after doing all types of corruption.these people may be educated but should be treated like any other pakistani.accountability is necessary.
 
This is what happens when you have a hybrid state model. The establishment wants to control everything and get involved in everything. This government model is the worst system people can ask for. All the deserving technocratic people are leaving who could've done wonders for us. On the other hand were seeing more army personnel on civilian positions. This Bajwa and IK duo will wreck havoc in near future. Mass censorships, abducting journalist and them lying about it. Banning games and introducing Islam protection laws. What the fuckin hell is going on in this country. Misaligned priorities. Karachi has literally sunk and economy is in doldrums but they're busy introducing Islam protection laws. Zinda bhago sarai bahir is mulk sai
 
Arsalan 345 said:
She left Google for this position in Pakistan. Sounds crazy. Question is why she left this job in Pakistan? World knows that in Pakistan,you can make lots of money on higher posts. Check their bank balance. Don't allow these people to leave country. Accountability is necessary.it doesn't matter where they work previously. Check bank balance. People sitting at higher posts are eating pakistan silently. They usually left pakistan after doing all types of corruption.these people may be educated but should be treated like any other pakistani.accountability is necessary.
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/579097-tania-aidrus

no need to check their accounts. These two were harassed for having dual nationalities by lifafa journalists and opposition.
 
Arsalan 345 said:
She left Google for this position in Pakistan. Sounds crazy. Question is why she left this job in Pakistan? World knows that in Pakistan,you can make lots of money on higher posts. Check their bank balance. Don't allow these people to leave country. Accountability is necessary.it doesn't matter where they work previously. Check bank balance. People sitting at higher posts are eating pakistan silently. They usually left pakistan after doing all types of corruption.these people may be educated but should be treated like any other pakistani.accountability is necessary.
Do you know that the people who are in these sorts of positions she was in make 6 figure salaries and 7 figure bonuses? It's possible that extremely wealthy people will leave their comfortable positions to try and work for betterment of Pakistan.

Also i agree, check all the accounts. Every single person with access to government funds should have to go through this process. This should be standard procedure.
 
313ghazi said:
Do you know that the people who are in these sorts of positions she was in make 6 figure salaries and 7 figure bonuses? It's possible that extremely wealthy people will leave their comfortable positions to try and work for betterment of Pakistan.

Also i agree, check all the accounts. Every single person with access to government funds should have to go through this process. This should be standard procedure.
But They recently made their assets public which revealed of their nationality.
 
Arsalan 345 said:
She left Google for this position in Pakistan. Sounds crazy. Question is why she left this job in Pakistan? World knows that in Pakistan,you can make lots of money on higher posts. Check their bank balance. Don't allow these people to leave country. Accountability is necessary.it doesn't matter where they work previously. Check bank balance. People sitting at higher posts are eating pakistan silently. They usually left pakistan after doing all types of corruption.these people may be educated but should be treated like any other pakistani.accountability is necessary.
Sounds like a witch hunt. Her position in Google would've been making her close to 500K USD annually.
 
