Santal men and women in the Baha Festival

Jun 14, 2016
Santal men and women in the Baha Festival
Ittefaq Online Desk
Published: 12 March 2023, 22:24
Men and women of Santal community of Gaibandhar Gobindganj welcomed Rituraj Basant with dance and song in their own traditional way.

On Saturday (March 11), Santal men and women took bath in the Santal village of Gobindganj. Under the slogan 'We want to protect the language-culture heritage of Santal', Santhals celebrated Baha Festival or Basant Utsav at Bujrukbera Adivasi Private Primary School premises adjacent to Adampur Mission of Katabari Union of Upazila organized by the Public Initiative Gaibandha in collaboration with British High Commission, Foundation for Humans and IED.

931da08fdec0aeb09354b21324afa194-640dfca5ea01e.jpg


4bb0f9100789bb50ab8e63c617061dbb-640dfca69dd06.jpg


483edafe6cab7d70704e2d83d0ff193e-640dfca71e4d2.jpg
 

