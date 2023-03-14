Santal men and women in the Baha Festival

Men and women of Santal community of Gaibandhar Gobindganj welcomed Rituraj Basant with dance and song in their own traditional way.On Saturday (March 11), Santal men and women took bath in the Santal village of Gobindganj. Under the slogan 'We want to protect the language-culture heritage of Santal', Santhals celebrated Baha Festival or Basant Utsav at Bujrukbera Adivasi Private Primary School premises adjacent to Adampur Mission of Katabari Union of Upazila organized by the Public Initiative Gaibandha in collaboration with British High Commission, Foundation for Humans and IED.