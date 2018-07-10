Sanjrani donates Rs 1.5m for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams’ construction Staff Report JULY 10, 2018 ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday donated Rs 1.5 million for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams from his personal account, and lauded the efforts of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar for establishing a separate fund for the dams’ constructions. “CJP’s initiative will be beneficial for economic growth, resolving water scarcity issue, enhancing sustainability of the country,” he said adding that dams’ construction will prevent the country from a ‘bleak future’. He termed it as ‘a matter of national security’, and emphasised on the urgent need to devise a comprehensive and viable policy for analysing water scarcity in the country. “Water Emergency needs to be imposed in the country that requires joint efforts involving all stakeholders and the general public,” he said adding that CJP has laid the foundation of the dams by establishing separate funds for their construction. “I appeal to the philanthropists, civil society, Pakistani expatriates and all stakeholders to actively participate and donate for the construction of dams,” he said while warning that water scarcity has evolved into a major challenge that threatens our economy and agriculture. He urged to formulate policies to resolve most critical issues on priority basis and stressed on the need to raise awareness amongst the masses to save water. “We need to devise such a mechanism that reviews our depleting water resources and present solutions accordingly,” he added.