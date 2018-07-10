/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Sanjrani donates Rs 1.5m for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams’ construction

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 10, 2018 at 2:21 PM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:21 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,390
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,138 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Sanjrani donates Rs 1.5m for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams’ construction



    Staff Report

    JULY 10, 2018

    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday donated Rs 1.5 million for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams from his personal account, and lauded the efforts of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar for establishing a separate fund for the dams’ constructions.

    “CJP’s initiative will be beneficial for economic growth, resolving water scarcity issue, enhancing sustainability of the country,” he said adding that dams’ construction will prevent the country from a ‘bleak future’.

    He termed it as ‘a matter of national security’, and emphasised on the urgent need to devise a comprehensive and viable policy for analysing water scarcity in the country.

    “Water Emergency needs to be imposed in the country that requires joint efforts involving all stakeholders and the general public,” he said adding that CJP has laid the foundation of the dams by establishing separate funds for their construction. “I appeal to the philanthropists, civil society, Pakistani expatriates and all stakeholders to actively participate and donate for the construction of dams,” he said while warning that water scarcity has evolved into a major challenge that threatens our economy and agriculture. He urged to formulate policies to resolve most critical issues on priority basis and stressed on the need to raise awareness amongst the masses to save water. “We need to devise such a mechanism that reviews our depleting water resources and present solutions accordingly,” he added.
     
  2. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:27 PM #2
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,742
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Good to know....and masoof will get pension and body guards for rest of his life which costs more than billions of rupees. Instead of donating 1.5 million he should give away his salary and perks which save billions.
     
  3. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:37 PM #3
    BRAVO_

    BRAVO_ FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    667
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 612 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    very good initiate Mr. president
     
  4. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:50 PM #4
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,960
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,220 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Where is mamnoon?
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)