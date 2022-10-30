What's new

Sangita finds out that she isn't British after all

Aren't non muslims constitutionally barred from holding the countries highest offices in Pakistan ? not whatabouting here but just wondering what you think of that..

Also, its kind of understandable, their economy isn't doing the best, earlier generations lived better, earnt more.. society was more homogenic. People lash out in all sorts of ways, pick a fall guy/scapegoat/blame the others.. happens everywhere on earth.

Japan is probably the more xenophobic country in the world lol
 
Aren't non muslims constitutionally barred from holding the countries highest offices in Pakistan ? not whatabouting here but just wondering what you think of that..

Also, its kind of understandable, their economy isn't doing the best, earlier generations lived better, earnt more.. society was more homogenic. People lash out in all sorts of ways, pick a fall guy/scapegoat/blame the others.. happens everywhere on earth.

Japan is probably the more xenophobic country in the world lol
I didn't say anything about Sunak holding office. I said that Sangita is crying because she is suddenly the target of British racists on live radio. Also, let's get one thing straight. The same P-a-k-i bashing Brits are now targeting the Indians. There is always a redline when it comes to the white man. Apparently the Indians crossed this line when Rishi boy became the PM of the UK. Just ask Obama when he became the president of good ol' USA.
 
Other groups of people around the world, not just in the UK, are just as guilty of it.

It's a far from just the "white man" thing.

it happens in India/Pak/SL to a far greater degree, this mazhabi/race/creed/caste thing.

You certainly seem to have an axe to grind against "white people" but, when you're not busy grinding away against the "Hindus", I suppose ? All that, while you live comfortably (I'm presuming) in an overwhelmingly "white" country yourself.

Other groups of people around the world, not just in the UK, are just as guilty of it.

It's a far from just the "white man" thing.

it happens in India/Pak/SL to a far greater degree, this mazhabi/race/creed/caste thing.

You certainly seem to have an axe to grind against "white people" but, when you're not busy grinding away against the "Hindus", I suppose ? All that, while you live comfortably (I'm presuming) in an overwhelmingly "white" country yourself.

There are no white people living in India/Pak/SL. Your example doesn't hold.

I was born in a white country. I didn't come here as a refugee or an immigrant. I don't have an axe to grind with white people. I simply point out the facts without being an Uncle Tom.

The problem with desis like you is that you are subservient to white men. You were born and bred in a system that was left behind by the white colonial powers. You don't have the ability to criticise white atrocities even against your own country because you were programmed to worship them. Indians are renowned for licking white man's boots for a reason. Especially the Brits.

Now coming back to the topic, how does it feel that Sangita is being reminded that she isn't British? Remain on topic and tell me if you agree with the white caller. Does Rishi Sunak deserve to be the leader of Britain?
 

