Sangita finds out that she isn't British after all

-=virus=- said:



It's a far from just the "white man" thing.



it happens in India/Pak/SL to a far greater degree, this mazhabi/race/creed/caste thing.



You certainly seem to have an axe to grind against "white people" but, when you're not busy grinding away against the "Hindus", I suppose ? All that, while you live comfortably (I'm presuming) in an overwhelmingly "white" country yourself.



There are no white people living in India/Pak/SL. Your example doesn't hold.I was born in a white country. I didn't come here as a refugee or an immigrant. I don't have an axe to grind with white people. I simply point out the facts without being an Uncle Tom.The problem with desis like you is that you are subservient to white men. You were born and bred in a system that was left behind by the white colonial powers. You don't have the ability to criticise white atrocities even against your own country because you were programmed to worship them. Indians are renowned for licking white man's boots for a reason. Especially the Brits.Now coming back to the topic, how does it feel that Sangita is being reminded that she isn't British? Remain on topic and tell me if you agree with the white caller. Does Rishi Sunak deserve to be the leader of Britain?