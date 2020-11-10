Sanghis Hypocrisy in Just One Picture

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
These days the BJP cadres proudly present Kamala harris as an Indian, but to the contrary think Rajivs Gandhi's children are still Italian.
Very soon these Sanghis will meet their fate, they cannot fool the people all the time.
Unlikely.... sanghies just say what all hindus believe.... hindutva poison is not new..... its in the genetic makeup of hindus....
Its going to be hilarious when she starts speaking on Kashmir, or other minority causes, this woman isn't Tulsi Gabbard, idk what sort of things sanghis are expecting, but they are badly miscalculating on her politics.
Thousands of years. A lot of natives also accepted Islam.
Yep, but to be honest I haven't come across any sanghis talking about her. They hate her, for good reasons as well i.e. half-black, vows to fights for minorities, fight for women etc. This is the death bell for them. She's also close to the "The Squad." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Ilhan Omar.....