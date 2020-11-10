What's new

Sanghis Hypocrisy in Just One Picture

xeuss said:
Don't forget....Muslims living in India for hundreds of years are "outsiders"
Until Muslim children drink one tall glass of Gau Mutra in the morning before going to school, instead of the current Gai Ka dudh, they will consider you 'outsiders'....





I recommend staying an outsider.
 
Its going to be hilarious when she starts speaking on Kashmir, or other minority causes, this woman isn't Tulsi Gabbard, idk what sort of things sanghis are expecting, but they are badly miscalculating on her politics.
 
hyperman said:
Its going to be hilarious when she starts speaking on Kashmir, or other minority causes, this woman isn't Tulsi Gabbard, idk what sort of things sanghis are expecting, but they are badly miscalculating on her politics.
They just like to take credit for anything or anyone with 1% Indian ancestry....



I mean they take immense pride in having an 'ocean' in their honour, yes, an Indian told me that.
 
mb444 said:
Unlikely.... sanghies just say what all hindus believe.... hindutva poison is not new..... its in the genetic makeup of hindus....
There are irrelegious Hindus too.... Enlightened ones, I wouldn't go far as labelling them all hindutva supporters.




You forget Bangladeshi Hindus aren't all bad.
 
hyperman said:
Its going to be hilarious when she starts speaking on Kashmir, or other minority causes, this woman isn't Tulsi Gabbard, idk what sort of things sanghis are expecting, but they are badly miscalculating on her politics.
Yep, but to be honest I haven't come across any sanghis talking about her. They hate her, for good reasons as well i.e. half-black, vows to fights for minorities, fight for women etc. This is the death bell for them. She's also close to the "The Squad." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Ilhan Omar.....
 
