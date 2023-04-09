Sanghi pajeet gets rejected by IVC Momina

You are sickno need for me to.. wherever I go young girls look at me and go wow "kya dressing sense hai, kya style hai"
even 15 year olds
they all admire me
my microprocessor will help humanity reach for the stars
Damn Sanghi Chad chachano need for me to.. wherever I go young girls look at me and go wow "kya dressing sense hai, kya style hai"
even 15 year olds
they all admire me
my microprocessor will help humanity reach for the stars
So @iamnobody is @jamahir, right?no need for me to.. wherever I go young girls look at me and go wow "kya dressing sense hai, kya style hai"
even 15 year olds
they all admire me
my microprocessor will help humanity reach for the stars
Nah bro. That accent and big nose tells her a lot about. Lehnda PunjabanSeems kinda scripted. Girl looks like a pajeetinette too
Nope, women over here don't wear those sleeves and necklineNah bro. That accent and big nose tells her a lot about. Lehnda Punjaban
New Recruit
Every Indian woman wears a saree.Nope, women over here don't wear those sleeves and neckline
I don't watch parn. So I don't know.LOL pornactors act better than this, OP is too dumb to make out its scripted
khan sb. If I am not wrong, @-=virus=- mian is poking fun at OP who is apparently jamahir's alt id. and jamahir likes to make such claims.You are sick
You have to understand. The fact that a 'muslim' girl didn't swipe left on a pajeet and talked is news in and of itself. And that's also how we know it's scripted.Ban OP for starting a thread over this
Jamahir was a very honest guy. He never tried to hide his love for jail bait lolis and land whales. He was a harmless virgin who wouldn't dare to fulfill his desires irl.khan sb. If I am not wrong, @-=virus=- mian is poking fun at OP who is apparently jamahir's alt id. and jamahir likes to make such claims.