Sanghar Man Attacks Municipal Officer with Cow Dung [Video]

Group of men entered PA Noor Muhammad Nizami’s office and threw cow dung on him.
Sanghar, Sindh: An angry resident threw a bag of cow dung on the personal assistant of the chief municipal officer of the city. The incident took place Monday evening, when a group of men entered PA Noor Muhammad Nizami’s office and threw cow dung on him.

According to the resident, the city is drowning in huge piles of trash. He complained that multiple areas of Sanghar are piled up with trash but the government pays no heed to it.

“These people should get a taste of their own medicine,” he said.

The video just appeared on social media and it is already going viral.



Noor Muhammad revealed that the attackers gripped him by the collar of his shirt when he was working in his office and threw cow dung on his clothes and face.

“I was sitting in my office working when all of a sudden a group of people broke into my office and threw this dirt on me,” he said.

After the attack, Noor Muhammad slapped the man and refused to work until he was arrested.

“We will not work until an FIR is registered against him.”

On his demand, a case against four men has been registered.

Have something to add to the story? Let us know in the comments.

Faraq izzat or bezti ka he sirf or is taraf bezti he us taraf izzat honi thi 🤣
 
Last edited:
Beautiful... Ma sha Allah.
 
