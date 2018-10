The S-400 deal was sealed in New Delhi on Friday during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin for an annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a guarded reaction, the US said on Friday that its intent to slap sanctions against Russia was not aimed at causing damage to the military capabilities of its "allies or partners," shortly after India concluded the deal for the purchase of Russian missile defence systems.

It also mentions several other reasons for a presidential waiver, prominent among which is if the purchasing country is taking or will take steps to reduce its inventory of major defense equipment and advanced conventional weapons produced by the defense sector of the Russian Federation as a share of its total inventory of major defense equipment and advanced conventional weapons over a specified period.



In fact, over the last decade, India the top arms purchaser of the world, has gradually reduced its dependence on Russian weapons. It now stands at about 60 per cent, which is much lower than it was a decade ago.

As part of its diversification plan, India has increased its purchase of arms from the US to the tune of $18 billion.

"I don't like to make predictions in today's Washington but sanctioning India, and surrendering the Indian defence market to Russia, would have exactly the opposite of the intended effect of CAATSA. No American interest group benefits from sanctioning India," Benjamin Schwartz from US India Business Council said.