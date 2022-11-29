What's new

Sanctions hit Russia asks India for parts of key sectors which are urgently required in Russian industries

www.reuters.com

Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors

Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
The request was made before Jaishankar began his Russian tour with various Indian ministers and officials
The request included various stuff required in differrent manufacturing sectors.
Russia looks to have made the same request to other countries too, "friendly regimes to Russia that is"
 
Maula Jatt said:
Except for cheap oil they don't have the leverage tbh, Russia needs all the help it can get
IAF almost entire fighter fleet requires parts from Russia.

India is going to feel the heat now, because the West needs scapegoat/mercenary to weaken China, and India fits in perfectly.

Days of neutrality are gone
 

