Sanctions hit Russia asks India for parts of key sectors which are urgently required in Russian industries

Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.

The request was made before Jaishankar began his Russian tour with various Indian ministers and officialsThe request included various stuff required in differrent manufacturing sectors.Russia looks to have made the same request to other countries too, "friendly regimes to Russia that is"