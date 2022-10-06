What's new

Sanctions fail to stem Russia’s outbound seaborne trade

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,481
-12
93,684
Country
China
Location
China

Sanctions fail to stem Russia’s outbound seaborne trade​

  • 05 Oct 2022
putin-face-02.png

RUSSIA’s outbound seaborne trade remains stable despite successive waves of sanctions levelled against Moscow by the European Union, US and UK.

According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data there were approximately 2,064 vessel departures from Russia to foreign ports in August compared with 2,109 in July.

While outbound sailings dropped 10% in response to the initial round of sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, volumes quickly rebounded with month-on-month growth recorded in both April and May and have levelled out since then.

Despite EU sanctions now approaching their eight iteration, the unprecedented barrage of prohibitions covering thousands of Russian firms and individuals and trades have only managed to reduce the number of vessels exporting goods from Russian ports by 2% from July to August.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Europe needs China's diesel if it does cut off Russia imports
Replies
2
Views
402
Oublious
Oublious
Q
EU unity on Russian sanctions 'starting to crumble', German minister says
Replies
0
Views
326
qwerrty
Q
SLY
Russia and Turkey reach deal to ditch dollar in trade
Replies
1
Views
274
Akritas
Akritas
beijingwalker
Chinese brands take over as Western competitors flee from Russia
Replies
0
Views
146
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A
The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?
Replies
0
Views
156
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom