Sanction Pakistan is idiotic and childish at best

Afghan's that are rallying to make Pakistan a scapegoat for the Taliban uprising and insurgency need to understand that you are giving Pakistan more credit than it actually deserves. That's not to say that Pakistan isn't complacent in some shape or form but it's no way near what most Afghans think it is.



There is absolutely no positive outcome from the Taliban winning in Afghanistan for Pakistan.



1) Pakistan does not want another massive Afghan refugee crisis that it had to deal with in the 90s and early 00s where roughly 1.4-1.8 million Afghan refugees crossed the border into KPK.



2) Pakistan does not want to deal with the Tehkri-Taliban a group responsible for killing tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians and attacking the country’s army, security forces, and politicians which had to be destroyed after a full-scale war on multiple fronts.



The Afghan Taliban’s potential rise in Afghanistan will almost certainly embolden the TTP and threatens to engulf Pakistan in the kind of violence it experienced between 2007 and 2015



Afghan's need to truly ask themselves that what is that the Taliban kill and fight for and what is it that the Afghan Army and Police officers fight for - The police and soldiers simply do not want to put their lives on the line for a government that is corrupt and prone to neglecting them and the fact that they are aligned with a foreign 'invader',.



Given the government's association with the Americans, the failure of the government’s claim to Islam, as idiotic as it sounds is all the ammunition the Taliban need to rally an insurmountable number of people to their cause.



The Taliban is by and large seizing territory swiftly and regularly via local political deals over which Pakistan has no possible control. Afghans need to let go of this romanticized version of the Taliban that some hold deep within their consciousness as rugged fighting soldiers who are fighting for Islam and Afghanistan against a Foreign Invader and the need to support that cause.



Though that may be technically correct, the fact of the matter is that the Taliban have absolutely zero good intentions towards the general population or towards proper governance. Afghanistan may be the graveyard of empires but it's also its own graveyard as well.



At this point in time, either Afghans get out of Afghanistan or they simply fight back not for Islam, or their country or the government, but simply to protect their families from the insanity that is to come when Taliban come into power.



What is most telling and alarming at the same time is how quickly the northern districts are capitulating. They have no border with Pakistan, nor are there bases where the Taliban can draw their strength from. Crazy how quickly those areas have been overrun without much resistance.