Sanaullah warns PTI against creating chaos in August 13 rally

Interior minister blames Imran Khan for misguiding youth
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned the PTI leadership that they will not be allowed to create chaos and only a peaceful rally in Islamabad will be allowed on August 13.

The minister visited the house of Brigadier Khalid who embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash in Lasbela to offer condolences to aggrieved family.

He said that Imran Khan is a ‘foreign agent’ certified by the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).


He said that PTI will be allowed to stage a peaceful rally in Islamabad on Independence Day otherwise it will face treatment far worse than May 25.

Sanaullah said that people who launched trend against the martyrs were misguided and that Imran Khan was misleading the nation. If Imran Khan was not stopped, he will lead the people into an disaster, he said.

The minister said that the entire nation was standing with the Pakistan Army as he condemned the malicious social media campaign against armed forces.

He said that Imran Khan would get disqualified for life when the reference against him would be filed in the Supreme Court.

The minister said that PTI was now giving an ultimatum of a month to the government, adding that it held no value until the opposition party dissolved KP and Punjab assemblies where it was in power.
Does anyone take this L-0-S-E-R seriously...?

Some must be wondering whom i'm referring to...

Hint...: Killed 02 Birds with one stone.
 

