Sanaullah warns of election delay if Imran sticks to his guns

"One-man show" harmed institution's integrity, the minister says
10213321772ebc6.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned that the elections wouldn’t be held in October if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan didn’t change his behavior.

Speaking exclusively in Samaa TV program “Nadeem Malik Live”, the primary responsibility of the Supreme Court is to safeguard the Constitution of the country. He further emphasized that in this regard, the Speaker of the Assembly should hold talks with the Chief Justice to resolve any issues that may arise.

The minister also expressed confidence that Justice Umar Atta Bandial, who is currently serving as a judge in the Supreme Court, will not adopt an inflexible stance in any matter that may come before him.

Mr Sanaullah while stressing the crucial role of the parliament in the legislative process stated that the constitution and the law have to be made by the parliament, adding that if a bill passed by the parliament’s joint session does not receive the President’s node within 10 days, it automatically becomes a law on the 11th day.

“Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s recent verdict referred to a certain action as a “one-man show” that has potentially caused harm to the institution’s integrity,” he added.

The interior minister went on to say that the government didn’t limit powers of the Supreme Court but the dissenting notes of the judges made the Parliament think. He also commended Justice Qazi Faeza Isa’s decision to attend the parliament’s session and suggested that all judges, including the Chief Justice, should have attended session.

While emphasising the significance of the Constitution in establishing the judiciary and parliament in the country, he proposed that the Supreme Court and other institutions should hold a Golden Jubilee ceremony to commemorate the Constitution’s importance. Moreover, the minister expressed regret the chief justice didn’t attend the ceremony, but reiterated that it is the Supreme Court’s primary responsibility to protect and uphold the Constitution.
Any excuse to run away from elections, if illegal retired Whisky Munir does not
get his bottle tonight then elections cancelled.

If Khusra Anjuman does not get his viagra tonight then elections cancelled, kala
rana is just a front. Napak Fouj-noon is shaking and sweating like Bajwa over
elections.
 
last breathes of PDM and handlers: lol:
 

