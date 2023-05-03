What's new

Sanaullah warns of dire consequences if institutions align with individuals

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,089
13
31,709
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial can be dismissed through executive order
03234751d17cc45.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday emphasised that the government and parliament stand firm on their position and will not back down even if the entire cabinet is summoned, it will not waver.

Speaking in Samaa TV program “Nadeem Malik Live”, he stressed the need for a way out of the current situation, warning of dire consequences otherwise. He further added that institutions should not align themselves with individuals such as former chief justice Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and former DG ISI Faez Hameed.

The minister also advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to be vigilant due to potential security threats, and expressed regret over the recent incident at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s residence.

Mr Sanaullah went on to say that the senior judge acknowledged that he took wrong suo motu notice regarding the election matter, and a circular was issued to cancel the decision of the Supreme Court bench. He further stated that all political parties had demanded the formation of a full bench, and the decision made by it would be accepted.


He also warned that both the Parliament and the Supreme Court are at risk of losing their credibility and if the apex court proceeds with a contempt case against the Cabinet, it could lead to the downfall of either the Parliament or the accused individuals. However, he emphasized that there is no room for the government and the Parliament to back down.

The interior minister stated that Chief Justice Atta Bandial’s restoration was done through an executive order, which means he can be dismissed in the same manner. He emphasised the use of all available means in the fight for survival.

“Summoning the Registrar of the Supreme Court to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is not incorrect, and non-compliance will result in the Parliament’s order being executed,” he added.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Sanaullah warns of dire consequences if institutions align with individuals

Says Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial can be dismissed through executive order
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Baghial

Baghial

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2017
5,361
-28
3,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No. They cant dismiss cheap justice with executive order....evrry one aint youthia chutia. Sznaullah hhaaa
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah warns of election delay if Imran sticks to his guns
Replies
2
Views
178
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah insists Punjab elections won't happen on May 14
Replies
4
Views
185
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Decision on reference against CJP, three judges expected soon
Replies
0
Views
137
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dalit
Punjab polls: FM Bilawal warns of ‘martial law, emergency-like situation’ if SC larger bench not formed
2
Replies
22
Views
751
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom