Sanaullah warns of dire consequences if institutions align with individuals Says Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial can be dismissed through executive order

Says Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial can be dismissed through executive orderSpeaking in Samaa TV program “Nadeem Malik Live”, he stressed the need for a way out of the current situation, warning of dire consequences otherwise. He further added that institutions should not align themselves with individuals such as former chief justice Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and former DG ISI Faez Hameed.The minister also advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to be vigilant due to potential security threats, and expressed regret over the recent incident at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s residence.Mr Sanaullah went on to say that the senior judge acknowledged that he took wrong suo motu notice regarding the election matter, and a circular was issued to cancel the decision of the Supreme Court bench. He further stated that all political parties had demanded the formation of a full bench, and the decision made by it would be accepted.He also warned that both the Parliament and the Supreme Court are at risk of losing their credibility and if the apex court proceeds with a contempt case against the Cabinet, it could lead to the downfall of either the Parliament or the accused individuals. However, he emphasized that there is no room for the government and the Parliament to back down.The interior minister stated that Chief Justice Atta Bandial’s restoration was done through an executive order, which means he can be dismissed in the same manner. He emphasised the use of all available means in the fight for survival.“Summoning the Registrar of the Supreme Court to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is not incorrect, and non-compliance will result in the Parliament’s order being executed,” he added.