Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Yeah, even I think the SN video was dodgy nevertheless all the others seem quite genuine. One day Saqib Nisar will reveal everything and sing like a canary mark these words. Click to expand...

Nawaz should leave politics, 40 years is enough and Pakistan is now bankrupt. He got many chances, at one point he got 2/3 majority to bring massive changes with absolute power. He didn't do... it's too late now....but yeah..In Saqib Nisar court he failed to give any answer...he still lives in Avenfield ...but he is not the owner ....isn't it soooo funny ?