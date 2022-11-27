What's new

Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,264
20
27,972
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1669577986758.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday hinted at a six-month delay in the National Assembly elections in a bid to provide relief to the masses.

In an exclusive interview with a private channel, Rana while taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s statement to dissolve the Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s call said that they know how to halt Elahi from dissolving the Assembly, adding that he also be acquainted with the insights of the meetings held among the Punjab CM and PTI top brass.

The Interior Minister, while commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, said that Nawaz has to come to Pakistan because of the party’s dire need to run the next general election campaign in Nawaz’s presence, adding that the coalition government will require six-month in a bid to provide relief to the masses, so, there could be a six-month delay in the Upper House elections.

Earlier, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi asserted that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s call.

In a statement, Elahi said that after the former premier’s announcement at the Rawalpindi public gathering, Khan’s strategy entered a decisive round, adding that the massive crowd proved Imran Khan’s popularity.

The Punjab CM said that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Imran Khan’s call, adding that the fake alliance of the PDM would collapse after the PTI chief’s recent announcement.

While the former federal minister Moonis Elahi clarified the situation regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, stating that the provincial assembly will be dissolved at the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To speak on the matter of dissolving the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi shared a post on his official Twitter account and said, "We bagged success with the blessing of Allah Almighty on July 27, when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Since then, we are running the provincial government – on bonus – to keep our promises."

"We would break the Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asks us to," Moonis said, referring to the PTI chief as "the PM."
dunyanews.tv

Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls

Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,819
-2
4,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
What more relief does he want to give to the masses? Inflation has gone up, petrol up, diesel up,
electricity, on top of that extra judicial killings, firing tear gas on men, women children.

What more relief do these Pharoahs want to give to the masses? They only give relief to themselves
by getting rid of their corruption cases.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,764
-18
23,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
alphapak said:
What more relief does he want to give to the masses? Inflation has gone up, petrol up, diesel up,
electricity, on top of that extra judicial killings, firing tear gas on men, women children.

What more relief do these Pharoahs want to give to the masses? They only give relief to themselves
by getting rid of their corruption cases.
Click to expand...
They will only stop when the masses take up arms...they want civil war
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
66
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
50 PTI MPAs can vote for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab, claims Rana Sanaullah
Replies
11
Views
445
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah asks PTI chief to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies if sincere with election demand
Replies
14
Views
535
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
SLY
SLY
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Meet the principal secretary to CM Pervaiz Elahi
Replies
14
Views
528
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom