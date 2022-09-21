What's new

Sanaullah hints at imposing governor's rule in provinces supporting PTI march

1663772590611.png

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted at imposing the governor’s rule in the provinces that are found supporting the potential PTI long march on Islamabad.

The interior minister spoke to reporters after attending an anti-human trafficking event in Islambad on Wednesday.

Sanaullah rejected the notion that Imran Khan was still the ladla (blue-eyed boy) of some powerful quarters and said that even real parents would not put up with such a ‘suprious’ son or daughter.

When asked if Imran Khan announced a long march on Islamabad would the government stop it in the provinces or allow it to come to the federal capital, the interior minister said that the provinces that supported such a march, which is meant to storm the capital of this country, would be violating the Constitution and this will entails ‘consequences.’

The Constitution empowers the federal government in this regard and “I will submit to the cabinet and to the prime minister to use that power,” said Sanaullah.

Under the Constitution, the federal government can declare the governor’s rule in a province under certain conditions.

Currently, the PTI is in power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

However, Rana Sanaullah also said that the government may let the PTI to hold a protest at an Islamabad ground, where it was allowed to gather on May 25 by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“There we will protect them and give them security. But if they come to the D-Chowk we will fumigate them in a way that it will electrify them and they will run to Bani Gala,” the interior minister warned.

The latest warning from Sanaullah comes as the capital city police has started preparations for dealing with PTI marchers.
It would kill daily wages workers wallets if these marches continue every now and then, while achieving nothing.
Topi dramay as usual……awam nu phuddhu laaya ne……
 
Islamabad police prepares to deal with PTI marchers ‘coming in from Punjab’

Plans to dig trenches and use drones for firing tear gas shell also on the card
<p>Roads leading to Islamabad were blocked by shipping containers in May. FILE PHOTO Online</p>

Roads leading to Islamabad were blocked by shipping containers in May. FILE PHOTO Online
The Islamabad police has started its preparations to deal with a potential protest in the federal capital by the PTI, which is planning to march on the federal capital later this month.
The police have requested around 30,000 personnel of police, Rangers, and FC from provinces and it plans to create blockades using shipping containers, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.
The Islamabad capital city (ICT) police Tuesday took to Twitter to explain that it was forced to take certain measures as “since yesterday some people are headed towards Islamabad from Punjab to press for their political demands.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572290905427824641

It said that to deal with the potential law and order situation the security in the Red Zone has been enhanced with additional deployments on the entry points to the Red Zone.
The ICT police urged people who work or go school in the Red Zone to leave early to avoid trouble.
SAMAA TV’s reported that the ICT police was contemplating a number of measures including digging trenches and using drones to fire tear gas shell.
Hundreds of containers could be used to stop the PTI long march, the TV said citing sources in the police.
The ICT police officials have requested around 30,000 personnel of police, Rangers, and FC from provinces, it said.
Police officials have also requisitioned additional supplies of tear gas shells.
PTI Chief Imran Khan has threatened to march on the federal capital in September.
Khan, who is demanding fresh elections, proposed last week that the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS)be delayed until after the general elections.
The current COAS is due to retire on November 19 and the process for the appointment of his successor will commence in October-end, according to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.
On May 25, Imran Khan led a march on Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power, but the federal government and then-PMLN led Punjab government almost thwarted his efforts using road blockades.
Now PTI is in power in Punjab as well. However, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that the federal government was capable of stopping the march.
I just hope people go armed this time, if they fire 1 teargas shell
then storm PM house and GHQ. The root cause of this evil is in
GHQ, he needs to be dragged out before he runs away to Belgium.

All crooks within the Army will be dealt with especially Brig. Faheem and
Brig. Rashid.
 
alphapak said:
I just hope people go armed this time, if they fire 1 teargas shell
then storm PM house and GHQ. The root cause of this evil is in
GHQ, he needs to be dragged out before he runs away to Belgium.

All crooks within the Army will be dealt with especially Brig. Faheem and
Brig. Rashid.
💯

They need to be fully prepared for anything. They need to call out Bajra by name.
 
Pretty idiotic on government’s part. Why use so much force to counter a perfectly legal course of action. Right to protest is what differentiates democracy from dictatorship. If a single casualty happens due to violent methods of govt, things may spiral out of control. Is this what govt wants ?
 

