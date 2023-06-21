What's new

Sanaullah confirms Imran Khan to face military trial

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,679
11
32,684
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says investigations underway against serving military officers involved in May 9 tragedy
2121054018a9254.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of involvement in planning attacks on military installations. As a result, the case against him will proceed in military courts.

During an interview on SAMAA TV’s “Nadeem Malik Live” program, the minister expressed his view that normal cases involving civilians should not be tried in military courts.

However, he added that those who trespassed and damaged military installations will be tried in military courts under the Army Act 1952.

He further said that investigations are also underway against the serving military officers involved in the May 9 tragedy. The investigation against the present service, retired persons has reached its logical end, he added.

Sanaullah said that attacks were carried out on defence installations as planned and all vandalism and looting in the army house happened in front of PTI activist Khadija Shah.

He opined that the cases involving women should also be referred to military courts.

He said that if former federal ministers Shehryar Afridi and Ali Muhammad Khan are involved in the GHQ attack, their trial should also be in military courts.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Sanaullah confirms Imran Khan to face military trial

Says investigations underway against serving military officers involved in May 9 tragedy
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran will be tried in military courts for ‘planning, executing’ May 9 attacks: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
0
Views
151
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran failed to provide evidence of assassination claim before JIT: Sana
2
Replies
27
Views
514
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Xestan
  • Article
Imran still chasing talks with military establishment
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
PakFactor
P
ghazi52
Fazl backs arsonists’ trial in military courts, rejects talks
Replies
3
Views
201
blain2
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former ISI chief Faiz Hamid under investigation, reveals Rana Sanaullah
Replies
2
Views
258
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom