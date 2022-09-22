What's new

Sanaullah confirms govt plans to use tear gas drones against PTI marchers

Says provinces to face action for refusal to support federal authorities
1663844777035.png

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed that the government plans to use drones for firing tear gas and rubber bullets to control the law and order situation in Islamabad.

PTI Chief Imran Khan Wednesday night announced that he will be starting a movement against the government on Saturday, hinting at leading a planned long march on Islamabad.

SAMAA TV reported yesterday that the government was planning to use drones for firing tear gas shells on the PTI protesters.

In response to a question from reporters, the interior minister confirmed that the government was planning to use drones for tear gas shelling.

He said the government was thinking about utilizing drones to make tear gas and rubber bullets more effective.

The federal government has also requested provinces to provide police personnel to stop the PTI march.

Asked what if the provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI is in power refused to provide police contingents, Rana Sanaullah said that the government would take action against them in line with the Constitution.

He said that the federal government had the FC, Rangers and Islamabad police on its disposal.

Speaking to reports that people in KP were protesting on the issue of banned TTP, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan’s security forces were capable of dealing with the situation.

There was nothing to worry about and cause panic on this, he said.
Sanaullah confirms govt plans to use tear gas drones against PTI marchers

Says provinces to face action for refusal to support federal authorities
