Sanath Jayasurya: Grateful To "Big Brother" India For Help

Calling India a "big brother", former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.
"As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian government and PM Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India & other countries," he said.

India has supplied over 270,000 MT fuel to Sri Lanka so far to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grateful To "Big Brother" India For Help: Lankan Cricket Icon Jayasuriya

Calling India a "big brother", former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.
Why don't they provide discounted rates to overseas tourists in Sri Lanka to revive the tourism sector?

Hotels and Resorts can run on generators until things get back to normal.
 

