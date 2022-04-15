What's new

Sanam Chaudhri's collection

,.,.

Sanam Chaudhri Collection​

Playing dress-up with Sanam Chaudhri's collection

April 12, 2022

011649428468-0.jpg


Sanam Chaudri is a versatile designer based in Karachi whose approach towards design is minimal and believes in meticulously crafted delicate details. Sanam’s latest festive collection, ‘Dhanak’ is an ode to timeless tradition and new age world. The collection features formal wear which focuses on intricate embellishments and statement silhouettes.
Shabnam
LI2A3686-(2)1649428468-1.jpg

An ice blue kurta made in kora silk adorned with gotta, tilla and sitara handwork, is matched with a narrow pure silk shalwar. It is teamed with a silk dupatta which features gotta detailing and finishing which adds richness to the whole look.
Nargis
LI2A3983-(1)1649428468-2.jpg

A traditional angrakha with feminine panels is an all time classic. Thel bright yellow angrakha features generous panels with gotta, tilla and sitara handwork all over the panels in ankora silk and is paired with a contrasting peach silk dupatta. The angrakha is paired with a narrow silk izaar with gotta detailing all over.
Yasmeen
LI2A41061649428468-3.jpg

The mint green sleeveless shirt paired with matching traditional gharara is a timeless ensemble. Made in kora silk, this short panelled shirt has contrasting orange floral motifs embellished with sitara and tilla paired with a gharara; which is also accentuated with gotta work all over.
Salma
LI2A41701649428468-4.jpg

Bright yellow is always a seasonal favourite. A beautifully hand worked short kurta in kora silk, embellished with gotta, tilla and multi-coloured sitara is matched with a satin silk patyala shalwar with gotta detailing.The traditional yet chic outfit is paired with a contrasting teal blue embellished dupatta with gotta and tilla work to finish the look.
Naz
LI2A44241649428469-5.jpg

This piece is the epitome of timeless tradition and a new age world. The dove grey anarkali is made in pure kora silk anarkali and features appliqué work along the borders as well as tilla and gotta hand work. The outfit is paired with a contrasting peach dupatta and a silk sharara.
,.,
 

