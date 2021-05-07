What's new

San Diego County records first India variant COVID-19 case

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,229
-17
10,446
Country
China
Location
China
www.10news.com

San Diego County records first India variant COVID-19 case

As San Diego County makes progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and lowering case rates, the county's public health officer called the emergence of new variants a continued "public health concern."
www.10news.com www.10news.com

County health officials say a variant sweeping through India was detected for the first time in San Diego.

The case involved a woman in her 20s who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early April, a county spokesperson told ABC 10News. The woman had traveled from India to San Diego in late March.

Genetic sequencing later determined she had been infected with the B.1.617 variant, nicknamed the double mutant.
 
YouGotRouged

YouGotRouged

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2011
886
-3
767
Country
India
Location
Canada
How was someone allowed to travel without showing a negative test result at the airport?? Did she get one faked from Ullasnagar?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom