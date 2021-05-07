San Diego County records first India variant COVID-19 case As San Diego County makes progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and lowering case rates, the county's public health officer called the emergence of new variants a continued "public health concern."

County health officials say a variant sweeping through India was detected for the first time in San Diego.The case involved a woman in her 20s who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early April, a county spokesperson told ABC 10News. The woman had traveled from India to San Diego in late March.Genetic sequencing later determined she had been infected with the B.1.617 variant, nicknamed the double mutant.