Samurai in a Zero

From the dogfights in the Pacific theater emerged a young pilot of exceptional skill. In his Zero the aerial battles of Sakai against such greats as James "Pug" Southerland became legendary. Eventually injured by Douglas SBD Dauntless planes he became an instructor but stepped forward to take the pilot's seat again later in the conflict. He was involved in an incident of shooting down an American plane during a cease-fire and lived in disgrace until an incident was discovered where he had disobeyed orders to spare civilians.