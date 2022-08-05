Samsung to bolster R&D and chip manufacturing in Vietnam by mid-2023

BUSINESS
By Mihai Matei
Samsung is in the process of building a strong international supplier network and increasing its manufacturing presence in more countries. The company is constructing a new manufacturing plant in the United States, and earlier this week, Samsung’s TM Roh met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, to prepare for what’s coming next.
According to Vietnamese media outlet Lao Dong, Samsung’s TM Roh and the PM of Vietnam met to discuss the recent socio-economic developments and foreign affairs. And according to reports, Samsung is preparing to open a new R&D center in Hanoi in Q4 2022 or early 2023 at the latest. (via @chunvn8888).
Samsung is one of the tech world’s biggest R&D spenders. In 2020, the Korean tech giant spent almost $9 billion on R&D projects. And in April 2021, Samsung greenlit a bunch of R&D projects valued at over $41 million.
Samsung to manufacture chip transistors in Vietnam starting mid-2023In addition to supporting new R&D projects in Hanoi, Samsung Electronics also reportedly plans to expand the production of components in Vietnam.
The local media now suggests that Samsung is preparing for a semiconductor manufacturing test run and might start mass-producing chip transistors at its Electro-Mechanics factory in the Thain Nguyen province. Samsung apparently wants its Thai Nguyen facility to be capable of mass producing semiconductor chip grid products from July 2023 onward.
Meanwhile, the Korean tech giant is constructing a new chipset manufacturing plant in the United States and recently applied to secure more land for additional expansions. The company is said to want to triple its semiconductor chip production capacity by 2026.
