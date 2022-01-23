Samsung slashes price of phones assembled in Pakistan
As per experts, the new prices came owing to the recent announcement of the much controversial Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 (FSB), also known as the mini-budget. The FSB proposed a 17 percent sales tax on imported mobile phones valuing more than $200 in the Completely Built Unit (CBU) condition.
ByNews Desk
22 January 2022
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...lashes-price-of-phones-assembled-in-pakistan/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...of-phones-assembled-in-pakistan/&via=GVS_News
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...lashes-price-of-phones-assembled-in-pakistan/
It appears as if Samsung recently slashed its prices for locally assembled phones. Samsung significantly reduced prices for four of its popular phones.
Mobile phones from Samsung’s A-series witnessed a sharp drop in prices. According to details, the price for Galaxy A52s 256 GB is now Rs 88,999. Earlier, the price was Rs 99,999. The price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 128 GB also came down from Rs 81,999 to Rs 71,999.
Similarly, the price for A32 128 GB was Rs 43,500, but now the new price is Rs 39,999. Meanwhile, the price for A12 128 GB used to be 30,999, however, the price reduced to Rs 27,500.
Read more: Samsung Galaxy S22 features revealed
As per experts, the new prices came owing to the recent announcement of the much controversial Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 (FSB), also known as the mini-budget. The FSB proposed a 17 percent sales tax on imported mobile phones valuing more than $200 in the Completely Built Unit (CBU) condition.
After taxes, imported phones will become even more costly. However, it will increase the demand for locally manufactured phones, thus boosting the industry in Pakistan. According to experts, Pakistan’s import bill will also reduce as the demand for high-end phones will decline.
Important to note, Samsung, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of mobile phones, began production in Pakistan.
Achievement for Pakistan Pakistan is currently witnessing growth in the mobile manufacturing sector. To clarify, Pakistan produced 18 million mobile phones in the first ten months of 2021. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood revealed the news.
The Adviser quoted the figures from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). He noted how Pakistan increased its domestic production of mobile phones.
“MOC pleased to announce that during the period of Jan to Oct 2021, domestic manufacturing mobile plants in Pakistan produced 18.87 Million mobile units, including 7.93 million 4G mobile phones compared to 9.45 Million imported mobile phones,” Abdul Razak noted.
“MOC’s Make in Pakistan philosophy is giving the results and we look forward to sustainable growth in the long run,” he further added.
Samsung slashes price of phones assembled in Pakistan
Samsung recently slashed its prices for locally assembled phones. Samsung significantly reduced prices for four of its popular phones.
www.globalvillagespace.com