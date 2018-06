Samsung launches world’s first wind-freeTM air conditioner in Pakistan

saves upto 72% energy as compared to conventional models.

maintains the desired temperature without frequently turning off and on, so it’s quieter, more durable and efficient.

2-Step Cooling mode cools the air faster and automatically changes to Wind-Free TM mode to maintain the temperature.

keeps the air pure and healthy with ‘Easy Filters’ which capture dust, dangerous contaminants and allergens

‘Ionizer’ reduces certain harmful viruses and bacteria by up to 99%

Easy Filter Plus is located outside, on the top, so it can easily be taken out, cleaned and put back – without opening the cover.