Lots of companies wanted to get out of china for various reasons, chinese now a days do not have the advantages like cheap labor and all in this time.



also chinese manufacturing is plagued by child labor, labor oppression and such news which gave negative publicity to the western media who are against china.



On top of this, the current pandemic given good opportunity to many countries and companies to look back at the supply chain and avoid over dependence on china.



This wont be immediate and will be a gradual process, but the loss of china will be a definite gain of south eastern countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and to a large extent India as well..



Rivals like Japan and USA got this opportunity to start an economic warfare against china to make them pay for border belligerence, many chinese borders are facing issues because of expansionism of china and it will some day grow bigger than just border standoff...



chinese app ban, 5G technology ban and taking out the industries out of china is just the beginning.... this war (both economic and military) has every potential to grow bigger and spread in many areas in coming days...



This time India wont be taking a step back like earlier to reset the ties sooner... it will be a long drawn battle on all fronts.... lets see who goes back a step.

