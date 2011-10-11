What's new

Samsung and LG will reportedly soon stop supplying display panels to Huawei

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Samsung and LG will reportedly soon stop supplying display panels to Huawei

As per a new report, Samsung and LG will no longer supply display panels to Huawei due to the recent U.S. sanctions. Huawei is now said to be testing display panels from Chinese suppliers like Visionox, Tianma, and CSOT.
Huawei P40 Pro Preview
Source: Android Central

What you need to know
  • Samsung and LG's display units have reportedly decided to stop supplying panels to Huawei after September 15.
  • New restrictions imposed by the U.S. last month bans companies from selling chips made using American equipment to Huawei without a special license.
  • Huawei will now have to rely mainly on China's BOE for premium display panels.
Anew report published by South Korea's Chosun Biz has claimed Samsung and LG are both going to stop supplying premium smartphone display panels to Huawei after September 15, due to the recent U.S. restrictions.
The stricter export control rules, which were introduced by the U.S. last month, require companies using American technology to obtain a special license before selling chips to Huawei. The ban also includes chips that are used to operate display panels. Both Samsung and LG expect the U.S. move to have a minor impact on their display businesses, as Huawei is far from their biggest customer.
Huawei will now have to increase its reliance on China's BOE for display panels. The report also says Huawei has already started testing display panels from other Chinese display makers such as Visionox, Tianma, and CSOT.

The news comes just a day after a report out of South Korea claimed Huawei plans to produce only around 50 million smartphones in 2021 due to the U.S. sanctions.

TSMC, which manufactured Kirin chipsets for Huawei's HiSilicon subsidiary, will also stop supplying to the Chinese tech giant after September 15. Since the company cannot produce its own chips now, chip makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek have shown interest in selling 5G mobile chipsets to Huawei.
 
R

redtom

Aug 2, 2020
There are already two factions in China. One group believes that we should completely get rid of replacing foreign technology. The other group believes that we should cooperate with the world to embrace free trade.

Now the dispute has only been resolved. Free trade has been killed by the United States.China has begun to replace foreign technology in an all-round way.

All countries in the world should consider the risks of using American technology.

There is nothing better than this.
 
Beidou2020

Dec 3, 2013
redtom said:
There are already two factions in China. One group believes that we should completely get rid of replacing foreign technology. The other group believes that we should cooperate with the world to embrace free trade.

Now the dispute has only been resolved. Free trade has been killed by the United States.China has begun to replace foreign technology in an all-round way.

All countries in the world should consider the risks of using American technology.

There is nothing better than this.
Not just Murican technology, it’s the Murican financial system that is the biggest threat.
 
