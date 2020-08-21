‘Samsung actively considering setting up assembly plant in Pakistan’ By Web Desk - August 21, 2020 0 263 ISLAMABAD: Smartphone manufacturer Samsung is keen to set up its assembly plant in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced through a tweet on Friday. The minister tweeted this after his meeting with Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. He said that the smartphone production in Pakistan is increasing exponentially following the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) implementation of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), and Mobile Policy launched recently. Smartphone production in Pak is multiplying following DIRBS implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently. Met with the Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. They appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plan in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/8bGBnCWvir — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) August 21, 2020 Samsung officials appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan, he wrote. Earlier this year, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved Pakistan’s first Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in principle. After a detailed briefing on various aspects of the policy, the ECC also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to further fine-tune its various features and incentives for promoting localization and research and development leading to export of mobile phones. Ministry of Industries and Production initiated Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in January 2019 by designating Engineering Development Board (EDB) as a secretariat for policy formulation through consultation with public and private sector stakeholders. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...dering-setting-up-assembly-plant-in-pakistan/ ---------------------------