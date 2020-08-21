/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

‘Samsung actively considering setting up assembly plant in Pakistan’

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Morpheus, Aug 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,587
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,006 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ‘Samsung actively considering setting up assembly plant in Pakistan’
    By
    Web Desk
    -
    August 21, 2020
    0
    263

    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: Smartphone manufacturer Samsung is keen to set up its assembly plant in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced through a tweet on Friday.

    The minister tweeted this after his meeting with Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. He said that the smartphone production in Pakistan is increasing exponentially following the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) implementation of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), and Mobile Policy launched recently.

    Smartphone production in Pak is multiplying following DIRBS implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently.
    Met with the Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. They appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plan in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/8bGBnCWvir

    — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) August 21, 2020

    Samsung officials appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan, he wrote. Earlier this year, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved Pakistan’s first Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in principle.

    After a detailed briefing on various aspects of the policy, the ECC also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to further fine-tune its various features and incentives for promoting localization and research and development leading to export of mobile phones.

    Ministry of Industries and Production initiated Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in January 2019 by designating Engineering Development Board (EDB) as a secretariat for policy formulation through consultation with public and private sector stakeholders.

    https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...dering-setting-up-assembly-plant-in-pakistan/
    ---------------------------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  2. Aug 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM #2
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,610
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +66 / 39,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    That'd be good.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Aug 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM #3
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,746
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 23,734 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Very good news brother, thanks for sharing.
     
  4. Aug 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM #4
    Invicta

    Invicta FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    135
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2020
    Ratings:
    +1 / 181 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    About time too, pakistan has a large workforce that can be trained for low cost. It has always amazed me how Tech companies like Samsung etc and even mainstream vehicle manufacturers have shied away from setting up shop in Pakistan. Audi group can capitalise on this, their mainstream affordable brands such as VW, Seat and Skoda can be manufactured in Pakistan (even assembly would be good value for investment).

    The current mafia of Japanese brands needs to broken, maybe Samsung will usher in a new trend of investment from such firms and change the face of Pakistan. I can then purchase a car in Pakistan, cannot for the life of me think how Toyota,Suzuki etc have gotten away with it so far.

    Its about time they should start using Mehrans as target practice down range. In all honesty its not even good enough for that.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)