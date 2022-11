Samosa Caucus in US Congress and Pakistan​

the expansion of the Samosa Caucus in the US Congress stands out as the irreversible rise of the Indian-American influence in the power corridors. This represents an incredulous upward mobility of the Indian diaspora in the US, where as many as 82 Muslims also made it to various representative positions in the mid-terms.

This must indeed be worrisome for Pakistan,





The Express Tribune An intrinsic dislike — if not hatred — of Pakistan is natural for these key advisers. Our ruling elite will push the country into even deeper crisis and global isolation if they refuse to acknowledge the weight of the Indian-Americans in White House, State Department and the US Congress.

In the mid-term election, over 40 Indian-Americans made it to various offices across the US Imtiaz Gul November 17, 2022Five of them —Let’s first see how this influence spawns the American landscape.Two Indian-Americans,Another Indian-American,Panjabi underlined that “the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.”Whether or not such slogans would pass the test of principles and morality,as the PDM government and the establishment struggle to douse flames from Imran Khan’s rhetoric on the “consequences of the regime change”, the quest for rule of law and ‘haqeeqi azaadi’, it is becoming increasingly problematic for Islamabad and Rawalpindi to make a case in Washington.Khan’s latest vow for “good relationship with all including the US in future” sounds good but the key question is whether detractors would agree to ‘move on’ instead of repeatedly using the ‘conspiracy narrative’ that Khan had woven since March 27.