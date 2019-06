Terrex 2 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicle personnel carrier

The Terrex 2 was unveiled for the first time at DSEI, the International Defense Exhibition in September 2015. The Terrex 2 is especially designed for littoral missions, allowing infantry forces to transit from land to sea and from coast to coast smoothly and safely. The Terrex 2 is also offer for he U.S. Marines Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) program. The chassis of Terrex 2 is used for the Sentinel II armoured which is one of the candidate for the Australian Lan 400 Phase 2 program. The Terrex 2 is a cutting-edge 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle with superior mobility, protection and network centricity that enhances the capabilities of global armed forces to fight as a mobile, networked force.

Variants:

- Terrex 2 is proposed in four main variants: Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), command post, engineer, and ambulance.





Armament: