SAMI Signs joint venture Deal with Lockheed Martin at IDEX

February 23, 2021


At the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) agreed to a 51 percent owned joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The nature of the venture is to aid the localization of defense industries in Saudi Arabia as well as the training and development programs for Saudi talent. Lockheed will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to build a sustainable and self-sufficient military sector through “Transfer of Technology” and “Transfer of Knowledge.” The agreement will provide new job opportunities as Saudis will be trained by Lockheed Martin for specialized labor: production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, and missile defense systems. In addition, this deal reflects Saudi’s commitment to their diversification goals as global partnerships will solidify integrated systems in Saudi defense industries.


https://ussaudi.org/sami-signs-deal-with-lockheed-martin-at-idex/


And Today..His Excellency the CEO of the Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd., Eng. Abdullah Al-Amri, signed a contract for the design of the THAAD system parts manufacturing project building with the Engineering Alliance Office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404402958595416068






Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Engineer Walid Abu Khaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “In line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we at SAMI are exploring areas of cooperation that help us build a sustainable and self-sufficient military industries sector in the Kingdom. Our strong partnership in the long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin confirms our full commitment, as this joint venture agreement constitutes a major step in our path to achieve our ambitious goals, and we look forward to recording huge results in the near future.This partnership will also contribute to achieving the efforts of the Public Investment Fund through SAMI in localizing the latest technologies knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.


https://sami.com.sa/ar/node/96168
 
The project (as a whole) was started some time ago.
And Saudi companies began to take their tasks from the transfer of technology .. Some companies will manufacture the truck, some will cover the missile, and some will manufacture parts for the system..

One of the first OTM-designed products that the new joint venture will offer will be a truck based on the Oshkosh Defense family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV) 4x4 chassis. Working with an Oshkosh FMTV 4x4 chassis, OTM will integrate a locally designed and manufactured cab, body, and other vehicle components. This OTM 4x4 will feature Saudi Intellectual Property (IP) and will be the Kingdom’s first domestically produced logistics vehicle with a protected armor capsule

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYPylbkWoAABRf0?format=jpg&name=small






Screenshot_٢٠١٩١١١٨-١٨٥٣٤٠_Twitter.jpg


The sources indicated that the agreement obligates the main contractor, "the American Raytheon Company", to localize 60% of the contract value. Under this contract, the Raytheon Company will train and qualify approximately 39 Saudis on deep maintenance of the system, and rehabilitate the maintenance center of the Air Defense Forces to become an approved center for deep maintenance. In addition, the company will work with a local company on a project to develop a portable communications radio for the use of the military and security authorities in the Kingdom.


https://www.alyaum.com/articles/623...-مقاول-منظومة-باتريوت-بتوطين-60-من-قيمة-العقد
 
