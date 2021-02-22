SAMI Signs joint venture Deal with Lockheed Martin at IDEX

February 23, 2021At the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) agreed to a 51 percent owned joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The nature of the venture is to aid the localization of defense industries in Saudi Arabia as well as the training and development programs for Saudi talent. Lockheed will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to build a sustainable and self-sufficient military sector through “Transfer of Technology” and “Transfer of Knowledge.” The agreement will provide new job opportunities as Saudis will be trained by Lockheed Martin for specialized labor: production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, and missile defense systems. In addition, this deal reflects Saudi’s commitment to their diversification goals as global partnerships will solidify integrated systems in Saudi defense industries.And Today..His Excellency the CEO of the Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd., Eng. Abdullah Al-Amri, signed a contract for the design of theproject building with the Engineering Alliance Office.Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Engineer Walid Abu Khaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “In line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we at SAMI are exploring areas of cooperation that help us build a sustainable and self-sufficient military industries sector in the Kingdom. Our strong partnership in the long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin confirms our full commitment, as this joint venture agreement constitutes a major step in our path to achieve our ambitious goals, and we look forward to recording huge results in the near future.This partnership will also contribute to achieving the efforts of the Public Investment Fund through SAMI in localizing the latest technologies knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.