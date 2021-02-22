What's new

SAMI Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin at IDEX

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,592
19
23,019
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
February 23, 2021


At the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) agreed to a 51 percent owned joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The nature of the venture is to aid the localization of defense industries in Saudi Arabia as well as the training and development programs for Saudi talent. Lockheed will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to build a sustainable and self-sufficient military sector through “Transfer of Technology” and “Transfer of Knowledge.” The agreement will provide new job opportunities as Saudis will be trained by Lockheed Martin for specialized labor: production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, and missile defense systems. In addition, this deal reflects Saudi’s commitment to their diversification goals as global partnerships will solidify integrated systems in Saudi defense industries.


https://ussaudi.org/sami-signs-deal-with-lockheed-martin-at-idex/


And Today..His Excellency the CEO of the Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd., Eng. Abdullah Al-Amri, signed a contract for the design of the THAAD system parts manufacturing project building with the Engineering Alliance Office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404402958595416068
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,592
19
23,019
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The project (as a whole) was started some time ago.
And Saudi companies began to take their tasks from the transfer of technology .. Some companies will manufacture the truck, some will cover the missile, and some will manufacture parts for the system..

One of the first OTM-designed products that the new joint venture will offer will be a truck based on the Oshkosh Defense family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV) 4x4 chassis. Working with an Oshkosh FMTV 4x4 chassis, OTM will integrate a locally designed and manufactured cab, body, and other vehicle components. This OTM 4x4 will feature Saudi Intellectual Property (IP) and will be the Kingdom’s first domestically produced logistics vehicle with a protected armor capsule

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYPylbkWoAABRf0?format=jpg&name=small






Screenshot_٢٠١٩١١١٨-١٨٥٣٤٠_Twitter.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

The SC
SAMI and Lockheed Martin to Form Joint Venture to Cooperate in Advancing Saudi Military Industries Sector
Replies
3
Views
211
The SC
The SC
The SC
Top SAMI executive talks joint ventures, acquisitions and the Biden administration
Replies
4
Views
444
The SC
The SC
The SC
SAMI CEO: We are Building an Integrated Sector, Studying New Acquisitions
Replies
2
Views
373
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
The Ronin
Featured Top exec of UAE’s Edge talks Israeli cooperation, IDEX preparations
Replies
0
Views
1K
The Ronin
The Ronin
The SC
Defense manufacturing ... a Saudi bet with geostrategic dimensions
Replies
5
Views
403
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom