SAMI Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin at IDEX

February 23, 2021At the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) agreed to a 51 percent owned joint venture with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The nature of the venture is to aid the localization of defense industries in Saudi Arabia as well as the training and development programs for Saudi talent. Lockheed will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to build a sustainable and self-sufficient military sector through “Transfer of Technology” and “Transfer of Knowledge.” The agreement will provide new job opportunities as Saudis will be trained by Lockheed Martin for specialized labor: production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, and missile defense systems. In addition, this deal reflects Saudi’s commitment to their diversification goals as global partnerships will solidify integrated systems in Saudi defense industries.And Today..His Excellency the CEO of the Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd., Eng. Abdullah Al-Amri, signed a contract for the design of the THAAD system parts manufacturing project building with the Engineering Alliance Office.