Samba Dance Show of Half Naked Women from Brazil in Saudi Arabia!

Even beyond what is acceptable in Pakistan... Now available for Hajjis...
Saudi Authorities delete Tweets criticizing Public Samba Dance
.
.
.
.
.
.
Samba show shakes Saudi Arabia | Life
willdujardin
1 day ago
Photographs of this file taken on February 6, 2016, parade the delights of Vila Maria Samba School during a carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. — Reuters pic
Riyadh, January 9-Saudi officials were investigating today after a samba performance by dancers believed to be too inadequate for a conservative kingdom diversifying entertainment options. ..
Over the past week, social media videos have featured three foreign samba dancers on the main streets of Jazan in the southwest.
The women who participated in the Jazan Winter Festival wore feathers in colors that symbolized Brazilian tradition, with their legs, arms and belly exposed.
However, at Rio de Janeiro’s annual carnival parade, he did not show as much body as a samba dancer.
State-owned El-Ekhbariya TV It is a video of the festival, but it is a blurry image of a woman.
“The show is for entertainment, not for attacking good ways or for violating religion or social morals,” a Jazan resident, Mohammed al-Bajwi, told the channel. Told.
On social media, many others were outraged and demanded punishment from the event manager.
One Twitter user, Ahmad al-Sane, said he didn’t consider dancer dresses to be overly understated.
In Saudi Arabia, most local women still wear traditional cloak-like robes in public.
Faced with a conservative backlash, Jazan Governor Prince Mohammed bin Nacelle ordered an investigation and “necessary steps to prevent all abuse” early Saturday. He didn’t elaborate.
With two-thirds of the population under the age of 30, Saudi Arabia has introduced a wide range of entertainment and sporting events over the past five years, from music concerts to cinemas to the F1 Grand Prix Auto Race.
The move, despite resistance from conservative hardliners, is the de facto ruler Mohammad Bin for social reform and economic diversification of the oil-dependent economy, which hosts Islamic sanctuaries and supports Wahhabism. It is part of an extensive initiative by Prince Salman. religion.
In April 2020, Kingdom officialssaid they had executed a Yemeni who was convicted of a knife attack on a Spanish theater company during a live performance in Riyadh.
Critics and rights groups say the kingdom is using major sporting and recreational events to whiten its poor human rights records, such as the 2018 murder and the dismantling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. — A
https://www.malaymail.com/news/life/2022/01/09/samba-show-shakes-saudi-arabia/2033988 Samba show shakes Saudi Arabia | LifeFP
Saudi Authorities delete Tweets criticizing Public Samba Dance
.
.
.
.
.
Samba show shakes Saudi Arabia | Life
1 day ago
Photographs of this file taken on February 6, 2016, parade the delights of Vila Maria Samba School during a carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. — Reuters pic
Riyadh, January 9-Saudi officials were investigating today after a samba performance by dancers believed to be too inadequate for a conservative kingdom diversifying entertainment options. ..
Over the past week, social media videos have featured three foreign samba dancers on the main streets of Jazan in the southwest.
The women who participated in the Jazan Winter Festival wore feathers in colors that symbolized Brazilian tradition, with their legs, arms and belly exposed.
However, at Rio de Janeiro’s annual carnival parade, he did not show as much body as a samba dancer.
State-owned El-Ekhbariya TV It is a video of the festival, but it is a blurry image of a woman.
“The show is for entertainment, not for attacking good ways or for violating religion or social morals,” a Jazan resident, Mohammed al-Bajwi, told the channel. Told.
On social media, many others were outraged and demanded punishment from the event manager.
One Twitter user, Ahmad al-Sane, said he didn’t consider dancer dresses to be overly understated.
In Saudi Arabia, most local women still wear traditional cloak-like robes in public.
Faced with a conservative backlash, Jazan Governor Prince Mohammed bin Nacelle ordered an investigation and “necessary steps to prevent all abuse” early Saturday. He didn’t elaborate.
With two-thirds of the population under the age of 30, Saudi Arabia has introduced a wide range of entertainment and sporting events over the past five years, from music concerts to cinemas to the F1 Grand Prix Auto Race.
The move, despite resistance from conservative hardliners, is the de facto ruler Mohammad Bin for social reform and economic diversification of the oil-dependent economy, which hosts Islamic sanctuaries and supports Wahhabism. It is part of an extensive initiative by Prince Salman. religion.
In April 2020, Kingdom officialssaid they had executed a Yemeni who was convicted of a knife attack on a Spanish theater company during a live performance in Riyadh.
Critics and rights groups say the kingdom is using major sporting and recreational events to whiten its poor human rights records, such as the 2018 murder and the dismantling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. — A
https://www.malaymail.com/news/life/2022/01/09/samba-show-shakes-saudi-arabia/2033988 Samba show shakes Saudi Arabia | LifeFP
Last edited: