Sam Harris: Consciousness, Free Will, Psychedelics, AI, UFOs, and Meaning | Lex Fridman Podcast
OUTLINE:
0:00 - Introduction
1:48 - Where do thoughts come from?
7:49 - Consciousness
25:21 - Psychedelics
34:44 - Nature of reality
51:40 - Free will
1:50:25 - Ego
1:59:29 - Joe Rogan
2:02:30 - How will human civilization destroy itself?
2:09:57 - AI
2:30:40 - Jordan Peterson
2:38:43 - UFOs
2:46:32 - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
2:56:17 - Love
3:07:21 - Meaning of life
