Gendarmerie van said to have crossed border with 2 migrants

(ANSA) - Rome, October 15 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Monday demanded clarification after a French gendarmerie police van was allegedly seen dropping off two men in woods on Friday near the border at Claviere, in the province of Turin.



The Italian police saw the incident and took down the vehicle's registration number, interior ministry sources said. The men are suspected of being migrants of African origin.



"I am waiting for developments," Salvini said.



"I don't want to believe (President Emmanuel) Macron's France uses its police to dump migrants in Italy in secret.



"But if someone really thinks that can use us as Europe's refugee camp, breaching laws, borders and agreements, they are making a big mistake.



"We demand clarification, above all, from those who preach every day, and we don't care who it is.



"I invite my colleague (Foreign Minister Enzo) Moavero to ask for clarification from the ambassador".