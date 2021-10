fisher1 said: Worshipping Allah, doing good deeds and being a good person.



Jihad only happens when a Muslim country goes to war with an enemy.



Muslims will be judged for their deeds whether good or bad and you don't get a free pass to do whatever just because you become Muslim. You have to be a good person living a life according to the Sunnah of our sweet Prophet Muhammad(saww)

Sainthood 101 said: Starting business that can help a nation prosper

So you can properly fight your enemies



If you're a scientist do something that can help your nation, invent something new



Basically PC business karle paisa bana, kaam dhanda doondh...

Exactly, even if you do good deeds you are not guaranteed jannah you will still be judged. But dying in the cause of Allah you go straight to heaven.So I would say our ultimate salvation is dying in the cause of Allah which he has prescribed for us.That's all materialistic doesn't get you in good graces with Allah.