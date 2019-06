You will see two video below.First one is Zerdaris arrest. Look how obedient the guy is. Sir aapky giraftar k orders hain bla bla.Second one is some random guy in Punjab. Police is clearly calling names and beating the woman in video. Can the police do the same with Maryam or Faryal?My point is : who is supposed to love Pakistan? Zerdari or that poor guy?Ghaddar peda kerny ki faza hai Pakistan main. Kisi mulk ko koi mehnat kerny ki zaroorat nai, ham khud Ghaddar bnaty hain logon ko.I salute to common people of Pakistan, who besides every injustice, squeezing by govt, besides their impossible lives in Pakistan, still love Pakistan, forces of Pakistan, and are contributing to Pakistan.Ay Pakistan k aam logon, main tumhary nisar, sadqy tumhary. There are tears in my eyes for you. Taras aata hai tumpe, per main tu khud Pakistan k inhi rawaioon or halat ki wajah se bhaga tha Pakistan se.Pakistan paindabad.