Salute and Show of Gratitude to all Our Officers, JCOs, NCOs Performing Duties Along LOC

In past few years Pak army more or less has shown great grit and resilience in face of aggression on one of the toughest and the most sensitive border in the world

This is a thread to show gratitude and respect to all our soldiers fighting daily along LOC against a belligerent enemy who also enjoys numerical superiority in many different ways

Thank you for fighting our enemy and giving it the pain that it deserves for its crimes. Thank you for responding each and every provocation and act of aggression and never letting your guard down despite enemy's apparent numerical superiority. We respect you. We love you. And we want you to keep smashing the enemy. You have done far better than much militaries of the world against a much bigger enemy

Our prayers are with you. Keep rocking and keep killing

Pakistan Zindabad
