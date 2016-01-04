What's new

Salmaan Taseer's death anniversary today

LAHORE: The first death anniversary of former governor Punjab Salmaan Taseer will be observed on Wednesday (today).

Though the PPP hasn't announced any special programme to observe the death anniversary of late Salmaan Taseer, yet the members of the party and civil society would visit his grave beside holding a candle light vigil at Liberty in which Abdullah Malik and others are expected to participate.

The Punjab Assembly is also expected to offer Fateha for late Salmaan Taseer, who was gunned down by his own guard, Mumtaz Qadri, in Islamabad for voicing amendment in the existing blasphemy law.

http://www.thenews.com.pk/NewsDetail.aspx?ID=29945&title=Salmaan-Taseers-death-anniversary-today
 
One year ago, Pakistan was shaken when leading politician Salman Taseer was murdered by his own bodyguard. His violent death and the lack of government response were merely the beginning of a turbulent year for the country. Writer Ahmed Rashid considers whether Pakistan can step back from the brink in 2012.

The death of Salman Taseer, governor of Punjab province, now appears as both the start and the symbol of the political, economic and social unravelling of Pakistan that has taken place since that fateful 4 January day.

The gruesome aftermath of his death, when the governing Pakistan People's Party, the army, the mullahs and civil society appeared to deny the reality of what had happened, made many Pakistanis ashamed of their rulers.

Roses for a killer
Mumtaz Qadri, an elite police force member, pumped 27 bullets into the politician as he was walking back to his car after lunch at an Islamabad restaurant.

Qadri had informed his police colleagues standing nearby that he would commit murder and throw down his weapon, so there would be no need to kill him. The police obliged by giving no warning to Taseer or shooting Qadri dead.

Qadri, who belonged to a small Islamic group called Dawat-e-Islam, said he killed Taseer because of his attempts to change the controversial blasphemy law. He was showered with roses when he made his first appearance in court.

Hundreds of lawyers pledged to defend him and he was treated as a celebrity by many.


Qadri was showered with roses when he appeared in court
Qadri was later tried and sentenced to death but he has appealed against the sentence.

Meanwhile Asia Bibi, the jailed Christian woman whose case of alleged blasphemy had so appalled Taseer, continues to grow weaker in jail and more isolated. There are fears that a zealous prisoner or guard in jail may try to kill her.

When Taseer's funeral was held, no cleric could be found in Lahore who would read his funeral prayers out of fear of the extremists - some of whom declared that the dead Taseer was no longer a Muslim.

The country's few liberal civil society members tried to counter the wave of intolerance that swept the country by holding small but ultimately meaningless demonstrations.

More important was the reaction - or total lack of it - by the government, the army, parliament and the political parties. There was no public condemnation of the murder by the highest authorities in the land, except for politician Sherry Rehman, now ambassador to the US.

More sectarian attacks
As if the family had not suffered enough, Taseer's son Shabaz was kidnapped by an extremist group in August and has not been heard of since.

Taseer was a multi-dimensional politician, businessman, writer and raconteur but he seemed to move to another level when he became governor, taking up controversial issues and defending human rights which even the government was too scared to do.
His death a year ago has brought many consequences.

During the past year, no politician has dared raise the issue of reforming the blasphemy law. Intolerance by extremists against both Muslims and non-Muslims has increased enormously and there has been a dramatic rise in the number of sectarian attacks, which are usually perpetrated by Sunni extremists against Shia citizens.

BBC News - Can Pakistan step back from the brink?
 
I am a Pakistani and on this death anniversary I condemn the murder of Taseer by Qadri.

... In recognition of his service in fighting for a just cause...
 
It is hard to find a dull moment on the horizons of Pakistan and especially when a civilian government is in place. But the recent developments in the aftermath and leading to the murder of Governor Punjab Salman Taseer are actually very scary, to say the least.

A Pakistani state which already failed on many accounts, has now transformed into a smoking inferno which can erupt any moment and that will wipe and burn away everything. The bigotry, mindlessness and intolerance has tore about everything of which a social fabric of a society is woven with. I was appalled to see the scenes of hero-like welcome to the suspected murderer of the constitutional head of the largest province of Pakistan. And this was accorded to him by none other than the lawyer fraternity, who are the very custodians of law and justice. No matter what was the motivation, it was a murder and in any society of humans it is incomprehensible to glorify the murderer.

In my previous writings I have been consistently mentioning the emerging dangerous trends and pampering of zealots by the state organs, so I am not going to repeat myself over it. But it is necessary to reiterate that after the painful procedures carried out over Pakistan in the last thirty odd years, we don&#8217;t need to be genius to guess the ditch we are going to fall in.

I always question myself, when we&#8217;ll stop celebration of the arrival of Muhammd Bin Qasim and look into the future? Infact Pakistan was created twice, once when it was carved out of the Indian Union by a brilliant lawyer and statesman Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but that Pakistan didn&#8217;t last long. The mischievous elements who were left behind rather opposed the making of new nation state, soon re-organized theirself to get credit for what that was none of theirs. However they remained on the sidelines and no one paid any attention to them, until they found one of their type, General Zia-ul-Haq as late as in 1977. And this was the second of birth of the Pakistan. Muhammad Ali Jinnah&#8217;s Pakistan was dead and a new Pakistan came into being. Currently we are living in this new dictator framed Pakistan.

During the past three decades, the religious facade was given to cover up any lie, dishonesty and consequently hypocrisy became the hallmark of this &#8216;holy&#8217; society. The clandestine and visible efforts were made to spread hate and intolerance, as it was necessary to sustain the illegal rule of Zia. Religious forces were given free hand coupled by the public capital punishments and lashing, which gradually transformed the society into the one which sought its entertainment from inflicting pain and suffering on its fellow members, basically a sadistic one. School text books were amended to include heroic Arab conquests of the world. National media glorified the same characters of Arab monarchies of Umayyad and Abbasis. The world view of the new minds was twisted with fabricated stories of gallantries and myths of crowdedness of their enemies. A nation was cheated to achieve the longevity of an individual&#8217;s ruling tenure. Basically during this process Pakistan lost a whole generation!

To compound the pain, Russian adventure in Afghanistan, implicitly plagued the entire nation to an extent that Pakistani society started reflecting the medieval outlook. Essentially if we fast it forward to present day, Pakistan has been transformed into a nation where nobody from outside world want to visit, invest and live. This is unfortunate but I must say the present scenarios is like the one we see in apocalyptic theme movies where a segment of the people are infected with a deadly virus and the rest of them quarantine them so that infection couldn&#8217;t spread. Please forgive my forbearance but I see the same scenario in the world where Pakistan is increasingly getting quarantined as no antidote has till this day been discovered to cure it.

Most of us are raised in traditional Muslim families where along with religious rituals, we are also imparted with vital lessons of ethics, morality, respect, tolerance and love. But lately the rituals have dominated the entire religious space and basic norms of living in a human society have practically evaporated. True, the whole scenario is not only the doing of clergy or power savvy generals but it has too many other moving parts as well. During the peak of Afghan Jihad days there was a special emphasis on one of the tradition ( Hadith ) that says &#8220;In the matter of faith, kids are not obliged to listen to the contrary views of their parents&#8221;. Agreed, but this was not quoted in love of religion but was used as a weapon to get the conscripts against the wishes of their parents for a multi-faceted Jihad in various regions of the world with focus on Afghanistan and Kashmir by the Pakistani establishment and greedy clergy.

The subject of blasphemy may be beyond me to indulge in but we are always taught to pray for treading the &#8216;Uswa-e-Hasna&#8217; ( the best trail, meaning by to attempt the emulate the life of Holy Prophet ) but when I study the life and times of Holy Prophet, I find him with a patience as high as mountains, compassion more than a mother who showers the love on her infant, forgiveness of the highest level to the extent to forego who insulted him, to clemency for those who killed his nearest relatives and a message of love for everybody. Allah says in His Book &#8220;Ponder over ( think and learn)&#8221;, do we? And if we don&#8217;t what this whole fuss is about, let us celebrate the death of a murdered man and garland his murderer, after all Mumtaz Qadri has opened many closed vistas on us and if we follow them soon we&#8217;ll earn our respect in the community of nations!

Tailpiece: I wish Mumtaz Qadri knew that Qadri Sufi&#8217;s originate from Hazrat Mian Mir who was such a tolerant and peace loving man who even helped Sikhs in setting the foundations of Darbar Sahib Amratsar. Baba Bullhay Shah was also one from the same &#8216;silsala-e-Qadria&#8217;. Alas, someone could educate us!

http://criticalppp.com/archives/36528
 
May he rest in eternal peace and Allah give patience to his family , Also i hope his son get home soon ...!

and May the qadri pig carry on enjoying the company of 72 male virgin prisoners in a hole every night for the rest of his life.
 
Pakistan&#8217;s paradox
The assassination of a Pakistani governor is a sad detour on the path to tolerance.
What struck me as particularly disturbing was that a day after roses and tulips were laid on the grave of former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, his assassin was welcomed with rose petals and slogans of Allah-o-Akbar or &#8220;Allah is great&#8221; at an anti-terrorist court in Rawalpindi.

The murderer, Mumtaz Qadri, was a member of the elite police force employed to protect Taseer from terrorists. But minutes after the terrorist within him riddled the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governor&#8217;s body with 26 bullets, he surrendered with a smug grin and an explanation: Qadri assassinated Taseer because the governor had spoken out against the blasphemy law, which makes it illegal to speak ill of Islam (punishment can range from fines to death), and raised his voice in defense of a poor Christian mother of four, sentenced to death, who he believed had been wrongly accused of dishonoring Prophet Muhammed.

At least, this is the reason the young, bearded assassin gave at the time of his arrest. But as hours pass, conspiracy theories have started making the rounds, with members of the governing PPP wondering if their rival party, the PML-N, which controls Punjab, deliberately provided inadequate security to the governor. More vocal PPP members have gone so far as to call Taseer&#8217;s death a political murder.

Taseer, a businessman-turned-politician, endeared himself to the PPP faithful with his passionate pleas and field visits. During the floods, he visited devastated cities, laying down bricks himself to begin the process of rebuilding. When televisions reported on the rape of a young girl in a city close to his hometown, he took his daughter to the victim&#8217;s home and swore to avenge the injustice. But none of this endeared Taseer to the religious conservatives who form a good percentage of the population because the governor spoke about what few wanted to hear &#8211; democracy and liberal values.

Not too long before his death, the governor conducted one of his most memorable press appearances, taking his wife and daughter to a jail in Sheikhpura, about 40 kilometers from Lahore, to meet with Aasia Bibi, the woman accused of dishonoring the prophet.

Taseer knew he was being targeted. He had received many death threats, but continued to move freely; for instance, he chose to walk to a restaurant from his house instead of taking a car. His last Facebook and Twitter messages spoke about how standing up for what he believed in was more important than staying alive.

What was Taseer&#8217;s deadly sin? And why did his murder prompt some to distribute sweets and congratulate each other? To explain this, I need to explain the paradox that is Pakistan.

As a student, I attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Lahore, one of the country&#8217;s best schools, run by Christian nuns. In the morning I was taught by teachers whose names ended in King, Matthews or Cross, but in the evenings I socialized with those who would not drink water from the hands of a Christian. In the Aasia Bibi case, the dispute began over a water fountain, when a Muslim laborer refused to let a Christian &#8220;soil&#8221; her source of drinking water.

This paradox is reflected in the governor&#8217;s murder. Islam stresses tolerance, the same message echoed in the flamboyant politician&#8217;s pleas for tolerance for the accused blasphemer, for minorities, for women. Yet on the day Qadri was brought to court for remand, more than 300 lawyers offered to defend him, free of cost, all the way to the Supreme Court. And Taseer&#8217;s blood hadn&#8217;t yet been cleaned from the sidewalk when fan pages for Qadri were being set up on Facebook and hundreds of members joining almost immediately.

Since 9/11, Islamic fervor in the country has been at an all-time high. In the two decades I&#8217;ve spent in Lahore, never were beards and abayyas so common on the streets, and hardly were the words &#8220;Allah-o-Akbar&#8221; heard as they are today. Somewhere between former President Pervez Musharraf&#8217;s support of U.S. attacks in Afghanistan and the beginning of drone attacks in Pakistan&#8217;s tribal agencies, the people of this country began to believe that their religion was under threat and their country&#8217;s sovereignty was being compromised.

In this time of uncertainty, Islam became more important than it ever was before, and mullahs assumed an importance they could only have dreamed of. While all this was happening, liberal values began dying a slow death. And in this changed environment, suddenly it made sense to many to celebrate the man who had killed his boss, a senseless act of cruelty against a sitting governor.

I am not sure what the future of Pakistan holds, but with Taseer dead it looks a whole lot bleaker than it did when he was among us, poking fun at the PML-N, throwing banquets at the Governor House and posting messages of optimism on Facebook.

Pakistan's paradox: The murder of Salman Taseer | Need to Know | PBS
 
