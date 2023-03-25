Sales of the new Skywell ET5 started in Russia

Sales of the new Skywell ET5 started in RussiaThe Chinese Skywell has started Russian sales of the new ET5 electric crossover. According to the company's representatives, it will be possible to purchase the car in two versions — Comfort and Luxury. The price for the basic version starts from 4,480,000 rubles. The cost of the top version ET5 (Luxury) starts from 4,980,000 rubles.The front-wheel drive crossover with a length of almost 4.7 m is equipped with an electric motor capacity of 204 HP and accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.9 s. The maximum power reserve on a 72-kilowatt battery is 520 km.