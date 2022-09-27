Sales of made-in-China electric blankets surge as Europe’s homeowners struggle with soaring fuel bills

China’s electric blanket exports soar as Europe fights fuel costs Europe is bracing for a difficult winter as soaring natural gas prices and a supply crunch driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine prompt governments to draw up energy rationing plans.

Amended prices seen at a self-service laundromat in Manchester on September 7, 2022. More than 1 million more people will be forced into poverty this winter, pushing UK deprivation levels to their highest for two decades even if the government freezes energy prices at current levels, according to media reports. Photo: APThe energy crisis engulfing Europe is making consumers turn to a solution thousands of miles away: electric blankets from China.Export data points to a surge that has buoyed the fortunes of companies like Shenzhen-based UTK Technology, a producer and seller of the blankets on e-commerce website Alibaba, which confirms demand has reached an unprecedented level this month.Daily inquiries from European buyers have increased fivefold, and most people request urgent shipping, according to Crane Jin, UTK’s general manager. The company expects to deliver over 10,000 blankets to the continent in the next month.