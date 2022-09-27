What's new

Sales of made-in-China electric blankets surge as Europe’s homeowners struggle with soaring fuel bills

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,889
-4
16,465
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Amended prices seen at a self-service laundromat in Manchester on September 7, 2022. More than 1 million more people will be forced into poverty this winter, pushing UK deprivation levels to their highest for two decades even if the government freezes energy prices at current levels, according to media reports. Photo: AP

Amended prices seen at a self-service laundromat in Manchester on September 7, 2022. More than 1 million more people will be forced into poverty this winter, pushing UK deprivation levels to their highest for two decades even if the government freezes energy prices at current levels, according to media reports. Photo: AP
The energy crisis engulfing Europe is making consumers turn to a solution thousands of miles away: electric blankets from China.
Export data points to a surge that has buoyed the fortunes of companies like Shenzhen-based UTK Technology, a producer and seller of the blankets on e-commerce website Alibaba, which confirms demand has reached an unprecedented level this month.
Daily inquiries from European buyers have increased fivefold, and most people request urgent shipping, according to Crane Jin, UTK’s general manager. The company expects to deliver over 10,000 blankets to the continent in the next month.

www.scmp.com

China’s electric blanket exports soar as Europe fights fuel costs

Europe is bracing for a difficult winter as soaring natural gas prices and a supply crunch driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine prompt governments to draw up energy rationing plans.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's export of heating appliances to EU soars
Replies
14
Views
407
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market, China’s CATL Retains Top Position This Year With 35% Global Share
Replies
0
Views
216
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China resells non-Russian LNG to Europe, restocks with Russian fuel
Replies
7
Views
220
kankan326
kankan326
艹艹艹
China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking
Replies
0
Views
117
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
After beating Tesla in China EV sales, BYD plots global expansion
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom