Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soar 37.3% in February 2023​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-03-19 13:35Vehicles at Taicang Port in Jiangsu province are ready to be exported to Europe in January. [PHOTO by JI HAIXIN/FOR CHINA DAILY]BEIJING -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued to log rapid expansion in February and further increased their market share, industry data shows.Last month, 873,000 domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, surging 37.3 percent year-on-year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.The domestic market share of these vehicles was 52.8 percent in this period, up 10.1 percentage points from a year ago.During the first two months of 2023, sales of domestic-brand passenger vehicles topped 1.63 million units in China, with their market share up 7.6 percentage points year-on-year to 52.3 percent, the data also revealed.