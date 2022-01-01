Saleem Safi's Jang Column: Bilawal Ka Sindh

I find it quite interesting.....Pls click on above link to read as I am unable to post it hereKey Notes of his piece are :-1. Karachi and Sindh have been severely damaged under PPP'srule.2. Afterby establishment against leaving PDM - PPP has been acting nasty since and playing dirty. Don't know whether she is doing it knowingly or unknowingly. Reality is she is creating trouble and inciting anger among Urdu Speaking (Karachi) citizens. Just take a look at Local Bodies matter in Sindh.3. PPP becomes champion of 18th amendment but never acted on it in true sense.4. PPP has just took/snatched ALL rights of local bodies system/matter - making third tier of government ineffective and hostage.5. If situation remains same then this time,in Karachi/Hyderabad willall of. PPP won't find aeven in.....--------------This piece is coming from a journalist about whom we may never expect that he'll write like this - A democrat journalist, usually siding with Political parties against establishment......If even he is losing marbles, then situation is definitely extremely alarming.Karachi's case is such a unique case that even those whom you never expect to go against PPP - even they are writing now...Status Quo in Sindh -- has made many uncomfortable even in opposing camps. Things do not look good for Pakistan when it comes to Sindh/Karachi as of now.Karachi/Sindh NEEDS CHANGE.