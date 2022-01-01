What's new

Saleem Safi's Jang Column: Bilawal Ka Sindh

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
https://e.jang.com.pk/detail/21641"

I find it quite interesting.....Pls click on above link to read as I am unable to post it here

Key Notes of his piece are :-

1. Karachi and Sindh have been severely damaged under PPP's 13 YEARS CONSECUTIVE rule.

2. After getting dheel by establishment against leaving PDM - PPP has been acting nasty since and playing dirty. Don't know whether she is doing it knowingly or unknowingly. Reality is she is creating trouble and inciting anger among Urdu Speaking (Karachi) citizens. Just take a look at Local Bodies matter in Sindh.

3. PPP becomes champion of 18th amendment but never acted on it in true sense.

4. PPP has just took/snatched ALL rights of local bodies system/matter - making third tier of government ineffective and hostage.

5. If situation remains same then this time, Fire in Karachi/Hyderabad will burn all of Pakistan. PPP won't find a space even in Larkana.....

This piece is coming from a journalist about whom we may never expect that he'll write like this - A democrat journalist, usually siding with Political parties against establishment......If even he is losing marbles, then situation is definitely extremely alarming.

Karachi's case is such a unique case that even those whom you never expect to go against PPP - even they are writing now...

Status Quo in Sindh - FOR 13 YEARS - has made many uncomfortable even in opposing camps. Things do not look good for Pakistan when it comes to Sindh/Karachi as of now.

Karachi/Sindh NEEDS CHANGE.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
If karachi votes together to let say PTI or may be PMLN it can form govt in karachi

I doubt PMLN really cares since it only needs punjab to form govt..so i will be surprised for it to do anything for karachi at expense of punjab
We saw nothing happened in.2008

The anger is to all political parties
 
