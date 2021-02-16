Saleem Safi Shared A Photoshopped Photo To Criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan

Criticism of PM by sharing Saleem Safi's Photoshop photo, social media users show mirrorLeading private TV channel journalist Saleem Safi, who is considered a major critic of the PTI, shared a photoshopped (fake) photo from his official Twitter account showing the Prime Minister sitting with others. And everyone is watching the cockfights.In the caption of the photo, Saleem Safi wrote, "This is Imran Khan. This is his style of governing and this is his party's fight for Senate tickets."Responding to the photo, National Assembly member Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said, "Safi Sahib, this is the work of your friends' fake media cell. The original photos are here. Be sure to verify beforehand which is the basic requirement of good or proper journalism. ”In response to Saleem Safi's tweet, other social media users also slammed him. Ali Hamdani user said that Saleem Safi is a picture of corrupt journalism because he expresses his anger with the help of fake pictures and things.Ahmed Nawaz said that Hamid Mir and Saleem Safi are performing in the meantime.Faisal Altaf said that the so-called senior journalist has fallen so much in hatred of Imran Khan that he is resorting to fake pictures.Wasim Rathore demanded from Imran Khan and Dr Shahbaz Gul that action should be taken against Saleem Safi.Syed Ali Rizvi said that what is this Saleem Safi? Is the photo of the rooster fake or without the rooster? Is that what journalism is all about? If the picture of the rooster is fake, delete the tweet and apologize.