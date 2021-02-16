What's new

Saleem Safi Shared A Photoshopped Photo To Criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan

Criticism of PM by sharing Saleem Safi's Photoshop photo, social media users show mirror


Leading private TV channel journalist Saleem Safi, who is considered a major critic of the PTI, shared a photoshopped (fake) photo from his official Twitter account showing the Prime Minister sitting with others. And everyone is watching the cockfights.


In the caption of the photo, Saleem Safi wrote, "This is Imran Khan. This is his style of governing and this is his party's fight for Senate tickets."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361373270612848643


Responding to the photo, National Assembly member Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said, "Safi Sahib, this is the work of your friends' fake media cell. The original photos are here. Be sure to verify beforehand which is the basic requirement of good or proper journalism. ”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361389780844568576


In response to Saleem Safi's tweet, other social media users also slammed him. Ali Hamdani user said that Saleem Safi is a picture of corrupt journalism because he expresses his anger with the help of fake pictures and things.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361534561973248000


Ahmed Nawaz said that Hamid Mir and Saleem Safi are performing in the meantime.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361532828048105473


Faisal Altaf said that the so-called senior journalist has fallen so much in hatred of Imran Khan that he is resorting to fake pictures.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361530035405025281


Wasim Rathore demanded from Imran Khan and Dr Shahbaz Gul that action should be taken against Saleem Safi.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361465980782866432

Syed Ali Rizvi said that what is this Saleem Safi? Is the photo of the rooster fake or without the rooster? Is that what journalism is all about? If the picture of the rooster is fake, delete the tweet and apologize.

https://twitter.com/syedalirezvi/status/1361461807748120576?s=20
 
Read:

This is not meant to be a genuine photo nor is the guy claiming it to be. He is just making a point.
 
