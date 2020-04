Saleem Safi yesterday has urged the PA to form a national government.



What he is saying is that the Army should take full control for fight against Corona until the national government is formed.



Two messages in his tweets. The Army should overrule the efforts of the civilian government.

These are the same people who were demanding that General Musharaf should be tried under Article 6 and punished.



Now they are demanding that Army should discard the government, i.e. commit open revolt and treason.



Asking of National government is another demand which would means that the Army throws out the current government, which once again would be treason.







How this thug is allowed to openly request Army to revolt and commit treason!!

